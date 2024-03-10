Diabetes Symptoms In Men: Top 7 Unusual Signs of Insulin Deficiency Causing High Blood Sugar In Legs and Feet

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Diabetes Symptoms In Men: Diabetes, a continuously persistent disease that wreaks havoc on millions globally, is a medical anomaly causing the body to mismanage the regulation of blood sugar. Subtle signs like frequent bathroom visits, sudden weight loss, and an increased thirst are commonly known. However, there lies a collection of lesser-discussed symptoms men ought to be mindful of. They can hint towards insulin inadequacy, causing sugar levels to spike in the legs and feet.
In this article, we'll dive into the subtly alarming signs of diabetes in men, particularly signalizing insulin shortage causing elevated sugar levels particularly affecting the legs and feet.
How to know if you are suffering from diabetes? Here are the top 7 Unusual signs and symptoms of high blood sugar levels that can show up in your legs and feet, especially at night and in the morning.
An early indication of diabetes, particularly in men, may manifest as unexplained pins and needles or numbness in the legs and feet attributed to nerve damage induced by high sugar levels. Such signs shouldn't be brushed aside, as neglect could lead to grave outcomes.
Men affected with diabetes may observe a slower wound healing process, notably in the legs and feet. Wounds' snail-pace recovery is attributed to impacted circulation and immune function from heightened blood sugar levels. It's critical to consult a healthcare professional for lasting wounds to curb infections and potential complications.
Another offbeat symptom of insulin shortage in diabetic men is persistently itchy, dry skin. When sugar levels rise, dehydration follows suit, eventually leading to skin-related issues. Routine hydration and a well-controlled sugar level can assist in mitigating these irritations.
Committing to routine physical activity and maintaining a balanced diet may combat the muscle weakness often experienced by diabetic men, particularly in the legs and feet. This weakened state is unfortunately the result of nerve damage and impaired circulation from uncontrolled sugar levels.
Foot ulcers, another unfortunate fallout of diabetes, are common in men. These open sores can crop upon feet due to poor circulation and nerve damage. Daily foot inspection and wearing comfortable footwear are necessary preventive measures to avoid this and ward off severe complications.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information