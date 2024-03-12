Diabetes Symptoms In Men: Top 7 Unusual Signs of High Blood Sugar In Legs and Feet In Morning

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Diabetes Symptoms In Men: High blood sugar, also known as diabetes is a persistent ailment that impacts multitudes across the globe. Even though typical diabetes symptoms are widely recognized, men should be vigilant about unusual signs, specifically high blood sugar in the morning. But before we get into what exactly happens inside the body when blood sugar levels are too high.
Diabetes is essentially your body's failed attempt to maintain normal blood sugar levels. Split broadly into Type 1 and 2, Type 1 is an autoimmune disorder, often noticed in children or teenagers, while adulthood brings greater chances of Type 2 diabetes, generally tied to lifestyle choices like food habits and physical activity.
The possibility of men developing either Type 1 or 2 diabetes is undeniable, yet Type 2 is observed more frequently. Ties to obesity, inadequate diets, insufficient physical exertion, and genetic factors make Type 2 diabetes more common in men. The risk is elevated for men with a family lineage of diabetes.
Diabetes symptoms in men could range from constant thirst, unusually frequent urination, unexpected weight loss, constant fatigue, blurred vision, or wounds taking longer to heal. An immediate consultation with a healthcare expert is highly recommended if these signs are noticed.
An early diabetes sign for men is numbness and tingling in their feet and legs, particularly during morning hours. This could be due to nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar levels.
Legs and feet's persistent itchiness can be thoroughly annoying for diabetic men. This scratchy feeling is commonly due to inadequate blood flow and dry skin, complications often seen in diabetes.
A less common high blood sugar sign in men is slow wound healing, mainly on the feet and legs. Diabetes is known to hinder the body's self-healing capabilities, resulting in slower wound recovery and elevated infection risks.
Men suffering from diabetes may observe swelling and edema in their legs and feet, primarily during the morning. It's typically due to poor blood circulation and kidney harm, often a result of unmanaged diabetes.
Change In Skin Colour
High blood sugar can also affect skin color changes, primarily in the lower body. Diabetic men may spot skin darkening or discoloration on their legs and feet, signalling poor blood flow and possible skin complications.
Diabetes-affected men with high sugar levels can experience muscle weakness, particularly in their feet and legs. If left unchecked, this nerve damage sign can interrupt mobility and overall life quality.
The emergence of foot ulcers is a severe diabetes complication in men. These open sores are painful, susceptible to infections, and slower to heal, posing a significant concern for unmanaged diabetes patients.
Understanding the above-mentioned signs and symptoms of high blood sugar in men, particularly in the legs and feet in the morning, is crucial. Timely diagnosis and diabetes management can ward off grave complications, enhancing health and overall well-being.
