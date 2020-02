Diabetes is a lifelong disease that occurs due to increased levels of sugar in the blood. It is either caused due to lack of a hormone produced by the pancreas or due to lack of response to this hormone. While type 1 diabetes is quite difficult to manage, type 2 diabetes can be easily controlled by making simple changes in your daily routine. Here are 4 easy ways to manage your blood sugar:

One carb portion per meal

Don’t deprive yourself of any food, instead limit your intake to one carb portion per meal. Make sure that every meal has only one white food, this will help lower the blood sugar impact of the entire meal. White foods include pasta; potato; rice; and sugar.

Exercise

This doesn’t not mean you should hit the gym or run a mile in the morning. Try to stay active as far as possible. Instead of taking the elevator, use the stairs. Walk whenever you get the time and space. Even when you’re watching T.V., you can walk around the couch during commercials.

Lose weight

Losing just 7% of your weight can significantly improve your insulin resistance. This will further help lower your blood sugar across the board. The best way to lose those extra kilos is by cutting down on your meal portions.

Start your meal with salad

Generally, salads are low in both calories and carbohydrates and so they are good for controlling blood sugar and waist-line expansion. If you start with salad, you will eat less of the rest of the meal. That means you will be consuming less of the stuff that’s “bad” for your blood sugar log.

Drinking a lot of water

Drinking plenty of water can help keep hunger at bay. You can include skim milk if you like. But stay away from diet sodas. People who drink a lot of diet sodas may have a harder time losing weight.

Go to bed early

A quality sleep is a medicine for your diabetes. Lack of sleep will raise your blood sugar. Eight hours is the recommended amount of sleep for most folks. Get all the electronic gadgets out of your bed.