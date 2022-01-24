Diabetes Mellitus Management: 5 Best Teas To Control High Blood Sugar Spikes

Tea is one of the most relished beverages by most Indians and here are 5 such types of teas that can help you manage Diabetes Mellitus.

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition that leads to an increase in blood sugar due to the inability of the pancreas in making enough insulin or using the insulin effectively. Our body requires a good amount of fuel to run the daily functions of the organs, and we provide this energy through the food we eat, while insulin assists the body to store and release the sugar (glucose) as and when required. Glucose is vital to your health because it's an important source of energy for the cells that make up your muscles and tissues. It's also your brain's main source of fuel.

Diabetes is a type of lifestyle disorder, and India is known as the capital of diabetes. According to the statistics, India has 69.2 million people living with diabetes. Experts say this condition can lead to many other severe health complications if not managed on time. Here are some of the expert-backed teas that can help you manage this condition easily at home.

5 Best Teas For Managing Blood Sugar Spikes

Diabetes is a health condition that can be managed easily with some tweaks in the daily lifestyle, such as staying active (working out regularly), proper sleeping patterns, a good diet, etc. One of the most interesting ways to manage this condition is by including herbal or ayurvedic teas in your diet. Tea is one of the most relished beverages by most Indians and here are some of its health benefits:

Tea Helps In:

Enhances insulin sensitivity in diabetes patients Prevents blood clotting among the diabetics Helps manage blood pressure Reduces the risk of any kind of cardiovascular diseases

Here are 5 such types of teas that can help you manage Diabetes Mellitus.

Green Tea

Green tea is a great tea for many reasons. It helps in managing weight, blood pressure, and also blood sugar spikes. According to the studies, drinking green tea on a regular basis can help in lowering cellular damage, reducing inflammation, and controlling diabetes.

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus petals contain a variety of beneficial polyphenol anti-oxidants, including organic acids and anthocyanins, which makes is excellent in managing diabetes or blood sugar spikes.

Black Tea

Black tea is rich in some powerful compounds such as theflavins and thearubigins which possess strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and blood-sugar-lowering properties. According to the experts, drinking about 3 cups of black tea every day can be beneficial for those who are suffering from diabetes mellitus.

Cinnamon Tea

One of the most common spices available in almost every Indian house is cinnamon. This spice is full of special and medicinal properties and one of them is managing blood sugar spikes. Cinnamon has anti-diabetic properties and regular consumption of cinnamon tea is good for managing diabetes mellitus effectively. Cinnamon slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream, promotes cellular glucose uptake, and improves insulin sensitivity.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known for its herbal properties and umpteen health benefits such as managing diabetes by regulating blood sugar spikes. Chamomile tea is strongly astringent, has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties which help in managing Diabetes Mellitus.

Disclaimer: The remedies/tips mentioned in this article may sometimes cause unwanted reactions especially in people with underlying conditions or react to certain medications. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.