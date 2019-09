Obese people are at risk of developing insulin resistance and they also have a tendency to accumulate fat in liver cells.

Diabetes is a serious metabolic disorder and it has reached epidemic proportions globally. This disease happens as a result of insulin resistance in the body. A recent study at Université de Genève says that insulin imbalance may not be the only reason behind diabetes. Researchers say that obesity also promotes resistance to insulin and is major risk factor. According to them, the liver can also contribute to the onset of this disease by producing a significant amount of glucose outside of any hormonal signal. And, if a person is obese, this excess production of glucose may cause type 2 diabetes. This is not dependant on any hormonal factors.

The Journal of Biological Chemistry published this study.

FATTY LIVER CAN ALSO CAUSE DIABETES: STUDY

Glucose levels in blood are regulated by two antagonistic hormones. The hormone insulin lowers blood glucose level and the hormone glucagon increases it. The liver regulates blood sugar levels by producing and redistributing glucose under the influence of these two hormones. Obese people are at risk of developing insulin resistance and they also have a tendency to accumulate fat in liver cells. Fat in the liver gives rise to fatty liver disease. This causes an alteration in the morphology and structure of mitochondria, the cells energy sources.

Researchers say that these changes can have an effect on mitochondrial function. In the study, they sought to find a connection between liver cell mitochondria, obesity and diabetes. They focused on a protein called OPA1 which maintains the structure of mitochondria.

They conducted this study on mice. Researchers inactivated the OPA1 function in order to figure out the exact role of mitochondria. It was seen that the liver of mice that do not have the long form of OPA1 loses its ability to produce sugar in just a few weeks. Then it was seen that liver cell mitochondria exhibited an altered morphology. This confirmed the researchers’ suspicion regarding their importance in sugar metabolism.

Researchers then reintroduced a functional OPA1 protein in mice and saw that the mitochondria regained their normal morphology, but not their activity. Healthy mice, in which OPA1 had been introduced in its long form, generated more glucose than necessary and their liver also produced more sugar without any hormonal call. They concluded that the production of glucose by the liver depends on external stimuli. They say that a fatty liver can produce excess glucose and this can act as a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

But this can be prevented if you take corrective measures in time. Lose weight and lead a healthy lifestyle to prevent fatty liver syndrome. This is a serious condition that can cause a range of adverse health complications. It usually happens due to an inactive and unhealthy lifestyle. You diet also plays a big role in this.

Maintain a healthy weight

If you are overweight, try to reduce your weight. This is very important as obesity is one of the leading causes of fatty liver disease. You can easily do this by restricting the number of calories you consume in a day. You may also consult a nutritionist for weight loss. If you are severely overweight, then you may require medical help. In this case, consult a doctor.

Eat healthy

Be sure to include all the essential nutrients in your diet. Have a lot of fruits and vegetables. Eat more whole grains, healthy fats and nuts and seeds. Include seafood in your diet. But be sure to keep an eye on your calorie intake. Keep away from junk and processed foods. And, avoid fried and oily delicacies.

Exercise regularly

Go for a walk, hit the gym and otherwise by physically active. You can take the stairs instead of the elevator and walk to the neighbourhood market instead of taking the car. All this will contribute to a more physically active lifestyle. Other than this, you must undertake some kind of intense exercise to stay fit and avoid this disorder. But if you have any health condition, consult your doctor first.

OTHER PRECAUTIONS THAT YOU CAN TAKE

Other than these measures, you can also try out some simple home remedies to reverse this condition.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This can clean and detoxify your liver. It also reduces the fat cells and reverse fatty liver condition. Just add 1 table spoon of apple cider vinegar to warm water and have it first thing in the morning.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice can also detoxify the liver. Drink 2 glasses of lemon juice with water daily to reverse fatty liver condition. You may add honey to it for taste.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains a chemical called curcumin that can keep liver diseases away. It kills fat cells and fatty deposits in the liver. Just add a pinch of turmeric to boiling water, let it cool and then gulp it down.

Indian gooseberry or amla

This is actually an Ayurvedic remedy for fatty liver. It is rich in vitamin C and it helps to clean and rid the liver of toxins. You can have it in the form of juice or just chew on it every morning.

Green Tea

This has antioxidants that can help in reversing fatty liver. It also cleans and detoxifies. But restrict yourself to 3 to 4 cups a day. This is because green tea also leaches calcium from the bones. This may cause osteoporosis, a condition that makes your bones brittle.

Water

This is the simplest and most powerful thing that helps you in fighting a fatty liver. Just guzzle down glasses of plain water. It will clean and wash away the fat deposits in your liver besides keeping you hydrated