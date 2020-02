A simple urine and blood test will determine if you have this problem. You may also have to share personal details like your health history and your family’s health history with your doctor. @Shutterstock

Despite the similarity in the name, diabetes Insipidus has nothing in common with type 2 diabetes except the frequent urge to urinate. This is a relatively rare condition where your body produces a lot of colourless and odourless urine. This condition also increases your thirst abnormally. This happens because the vasopressin hormone responsible for balancing the liquids in your body do not function properly. When there is a deficiency of this hormone, you have central diabetes insipidus. If the levels are too much, you have nephrogenic diabetes insipidus. In both the cases, the kidneys are incapable of retaining water. This means that even in cases of dehydration, a person has to urinate frequently.

Causes of diabetes insipidus

Central diabetes insipidus occurs if there is any disruption in the hypothalamus or pituitary gland. This is where the vasopressin hormone is produced. It may be due to a tumour, infection, injury, inflammation or surgery. Sometimes, it may be due to a genetic defect. Pregnancy is also known to cause this condtion. In nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, the kidneys don’t respond to vasopressin and this organ absorbs too much fluid from the bloodstream. This may happen due to a blocked urinary tract, kidney disease and genetic mutation. Too much calcium in the blood and potassium deficiency may also cause this as can certain medications.

Diagnosis

A simple urine and blood test will determine if you have this problem. You may also have to share personal details like your health history and your family’s health history with your doctor. He may recommend a fluid deprivation test to be able to ascertain his diagnosis. In some case, your doctor may also recommend a magnetic resonance imaging test and genetic screening.

Complications of diabetes insipidus

If left untreated, complications like electrolyte imbalance, dizziness, dry mouth, irritability and confusion are common. You may exhibit sunken features and muscle pain. Insomnia is another fallout of this condition. This is nor a life-threatening condition and it does not cause kidney failure.

Treatment options

Treatment will depend on the cause of the condition. But even before starting treatment, your doctor will ask you to drink lots of water. There are effective medications and some of these come in the form of a nasal spray.