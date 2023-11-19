Diabetes-Induced Joint Pain In Winter: Can High Blood Sugar Levels Cause Severe Bone Corrosion?

Diabetes-Induced Joint Pain

Are you having diabetes? Is there joint pain? Here, we decode the link between them. Seek timely intervention for managing both, diabetes and joint pain.

Diabetes is a condition that affects various systems within the body, and one lesser-known consequence of this disease is joint pain which can significantly decrease the quality of life for those living with the disease. While joint pain may seem unrelated to diabetes at first glance, there is a strong link between the two.

In this article, Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Vashi, tells us what makes your joint pain worse when you are suffering from diabetes.

Understanding How Diabetes Invites Joint Pain

High blood sugar levels characteristic of diabetes can lead to inflammation throughout the body. This chronic inflammation can affect various tissues, including those in and around the joints. Over time, this inflammation can contribute to the breakdown of cartilage and joint damage.

Moreover, individuals with poorly controlled blood sugar are more likely to develop conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, which further exacerbate joint pain.

Another reason why diabetes invites joint pain is due to nerve damage associated with the disease. High blood sugar levels can cause damage to nerves over time, leading to a condition called diabetic neuropathy. This nerve damage can result in symptoms like tingling, numbness, and even sharp pains in various areas of the body, including joints. Moreover, diabetic neuropathy can affect one's ability to sense where the limbs are positioned which increases the risk of falls and injuries that further contribute to joint pain.

How To Keep Your Joints Safe From Diabetes Affects?

The take-home message: Overall, individuals with diabetes need to understand that joint pain is often a consequence of their condition rather than an unrelated ailment. Taking steps towards managing blood sugar levels effectively through medication adherence and adopting healthy lifestyle choices like eating a well-balanced diet and exercise could potentially mitigate some of these complications in the long run. If people continue to experience joint pain and other symptoms, they should consult a doctor to explore potential treatment options. Braces or orthotics could be beneficial for some people. Understanding the connection between diabetes and joint health while implementing appropriate preventive measures early on improves the overall quality of life for those living with diabetes.

