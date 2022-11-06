Diabetes In Dogs: Causes, Effects And How To Take Care of Your Pet

Just as in humans diabetes can affect dogs as well. The most common type of diabetes in dogs is Diabetes Mellitus or sugar diabetes. Diabetes is seen in middle-aged and senior dogs though it might be found in young ones too. Even though diabetes can't be cured, early detection is important to ensure that your dog continues living a happy, healthy life. In a discussion with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary officer, Wiggles has shared the risk factors that contribute majorly to the onset of diabetes among dogs, take a look at what he has said.
What Causes Diabetes?
Lifestyle- Obesity is the primary cause of diabetes. Under-exercised and overfed dogs are more prone.
Genetic Issue
Pets too can be predisposed to diabetes just like humans. Diabetes can be a genetically passed disease. This doesn't mean that every dog will have it.