Diabetes In Dogs: Causes, Effects And How To Take Care of Your Pet

Is your dog suffering from diabetes? Take a look at the major risk factors that can lead to the onset of high blood sugar levels in dogs.

Just as in humans diabetes can affect dogs as well. The most common type of diabetes in dogs is Diabetes Mellitus or sugar diabetes. Diabetes is seen in middle-aged and senior dogs though it might be found in young ones too. Even though diabetes can't be cured, early detection is important to ensure that your dog continues living a happy, healthy life. In a discussion with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary officer, Wiggles has shared the risk factors that contribute majorly to the onset of diabetes among dogs, take a look at what he has said.

What Causes Diabetes?

Lifestyle- Obesity is the primary cause of diabetes. Under-exercised and overfed dogs are more prone.

Genetic Issue

Pets too can be predisposed to diabetes just like humans. Diabetes can be a genetically passed disease. This doesn't mean that every dog will have it.

Pancreatitis

The pancreas produces insulin and any malfunction in the production of insulin is called Pancreatitis. This can be one of the causes of diabetes in dogs.

Cushing's Disease

This is a condition where the body produces steroids internally and can cause diabetes in dogs having this disease

Steroid Medication

Long-term usage of steroid medicines in dogs can cause diabetes too.

Effects of Diabetes

Take a quick look at some of the ways in which diabetes onset can harm the health of your pet dog.

Loss of Vision

High levels of sugar may cause blindness in dogs by making the lenses opaque and foggy. This can be restored with the help of surgery in most cases.

Impact on The Immune System

Diabetes can make the dog prone to infections. Commonly observed infections are pneumonia, skin infections, prostate infections, and urinary tract infections.

Kidney Failure

Increased levels of sugar in dogs can harm the kidneys and can even cause kidney failure.

In addition to these, enlarged liver, and seizures can also be caused by diabetes.

Tips to Take Care of Your Diabetic Dog

Ensure a high-fiber diet for your diabetic dog as it aids the digestion process and helps balance blood sugar levels. Daily exercise is immensely helpful in utilizing energy i.e glucose and improving insulin absorption. Female dogs diagnosed with diabetes should be spayed. Maintaining feeding schedules is crucial. Check your pet's blood and urine sugar levels regularly.

