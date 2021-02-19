India is known as the capital of diabetes and there is a reason why. One in six people suffering from diabetes in the world is from India. According to the reports India is home to almost 77-78 million diabetics the second-highest in the world after China which tops the graph with 116 million diabetics. Diabetes is caused when there is a high level of sugar in the blood - high blood sugar. And the disease can wreak havoc on several body parts including the eye heart kidney and majorly the skin. What exactly triggers the blood sugar level in the