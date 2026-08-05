Diabetes cases in India could rise by 73% by 2050: Why experts say quality GLP-1 therapies can improve long-term outcomes

100 million Indians have diabetes: Read on to know why GLP-1 therapies are changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated.

How GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Are Transforming Type 2 Diabetes Treatment

Doctors emphasize that timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are critical to reducing the long-term complications of type 2 diabetes. As India's diabetes burden continues to rise, experts believe that improving access to evidence-based therapies, while maintaining high standards of quality, will play a vital role in improving patient outcomes.

India's Diabetes Epidemic Is Growing Rapidly: Why Early Treatment Matters

India is home to more than 100 million adults living with diabetes, a figure projected to exceed 150 million by 2050, making it one of the largest diabetes populations globally. Experts note that type 2 diabetes in India often develops nearly a decade earlier than in Western populations, progresses more aggressively, and is associated with a significantly higher lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease. Yet, only one in ten people with diabetes achieve recommended blood sugar targets, highlighting the need for timely treatment and better disease management.

"India's diabetes burden requires us to look beyond blood sugar control alone," said Dr. Soumyabrata Roy Chowdhury, Consultant Endocrinologist, Kolkata. "GLP-1 receptor agonists have transformed the management of type 2 diabetes by addressing multiple aspects of the disease, including weight management and cardiovascular and kidney risk reduction. However, as these therapies become more widely available, it is equally important to ensure they are supported by robust science, proven quality and extensive clinical evidence."

How GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Are Transforming Type 2 Diabetes Treatment

GLP-1 receptor agonists are increasingly recognized as an important advancement in diabetes care. By stimulating insulin secretion when blood sugar levels are elevated, reducing glucagon release, slowing gastric emptying and regulating appetite, these therapies help address several interconnected aspects of type 2 diabetes.

As access to GLP-1 therapies expands, experts believe the conversation should also focus on quality. For complex peptide-based medicines, quality extends well beyond the active ingredient. It is embedded in the science behind the therapy, the recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology used to develop it, the precision of the manufacturing process, and the strength of the clinical evidence supporting its long-term use.

Peptide medicines are inherently complex, and even small differences in manufacturing can influence their structure, stability and biological activity. These variations may ultimately affect how consistently a medicine performs. Recombinant DNA technology, combined with rigorous manufacturing and purification processes, helps ensure consistent quality from batch to batch, giving healthcare professionals confidence that patients receive a therapy that performs reliably throughout long-term treatment.

You may like to read

"For complex GLP-1 therapies, quality is not just about the molecule itself," said Dr. Mounam Chattopadhyay, Consultant Endocrinologist, Kolkata. "It is defined by the science behind the medicine, the recombinant DNA technology used to produce it, the precision of the manufacturing process and the depth of clinical evidence supporting its use. These are critical considerations for physicians when selecting therapies for a chronic condition such as type 2 diabetes, where treatment is often lifelong."

Clinical Evidence Shows GLP-1 Therapies Can Protect The Heart And Kidneys

The confidence in GLP-1 therapies is supported by an extensive body of global evidence, including large randomized clinical trials, real-world studies and years of post-marketing experience. This evidence has demonstrated meaningful improvements not only in blood sugar control, but also in cardiovascular outcomes and kidney protection, helping redefine the goals of diabetes care.

As India continues to strengthen diabetes management, experts believe expanding access must go hand in hand with responsible prescribing, physician-led care and patient education. Together with scientific innovation and high-quality therapies, these efforts can help improve long-term outcomes while reducing the growing health and economic burden of diabetes. Ultimately, better diabetes care begins with science, innovation and quality ensuring that people living with type 2 diabetes receive treatments they can rely on throughout their care journey.

Disclaimer: Information appearing in this article is for general awareness only. Content is based on provided scientific references. Nothing contained in this article constitutes medical advice or intends to influence independent professional judgement.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.