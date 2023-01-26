Diabetes And Young Adults: Early Symptoms They Should Be Aware Of

Diabetes in young adults, people who are less than 40 years of age, has been on the rise for the last two decades, says experts.

A study published in the journal BMJ found that every year, more and more young adults are getting diagnosed with diabetes very early in their age. Several studies have also confirmed this data and they say that young people are majorly suffering from type-2 diabetes. There has been about 56 per cent increase in diabetes for people between the age of 15 and 39 years. Several factors have been noted as the contributing factors to this health issue in among people. Among them, body mass index of people have been noted as one of the major reasons along with air pollution. The outcomes of the study draw our attention to the alarming situation which is rising cases of diabetes among the young population.

What Is Causing Diabetes In Young Adults?

For almost two decades, experts have noticed this significant surge in the number of diabetic people among the younger population. They have noted some causative factors for diabetes in young adults.

Genetics

Lack of physical activity

Increased mental stress

Pollution

Body Mass Index

Besides this, lifestyle-related factors like consuming a high-calorie diet, excess stress or minimal physical movement are also major factors that can cause diabetes in young adults, both for men and women.

Early Symptoms Of Diabetes In Young Adults Could Be Different

Experts say, early symptoms of diabetes in young people include

Unexpected weight loss

A rise in urination frequency

Increased hunger

genital infection

weakness

Tiredness.

One of the other early symptoms in males is erectile dysfunction

The common symptoms of diabetes which one needs to be wary of are: frequent urination, feeling thirsty, weight loss without trying, uncontrolled appetite, blurry vision, numbness or tingling sensation in feet, feeling tired, and dry skin.

Diabetes Also Increases The Risk Of Other Diseases

Along with problems related to diabetes, the disease might lead to other health problems like heart diseases, stroke and kidney problems. Diabetes can lead to nerve damage, loss of vision, loss of hearing, mobility and also bad dental health. Diabetes can also affect the mental health of individuals. Those with diabetes have two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

