Diabetes And Obesity: How Are They Related?

Dr Mahesh D M shares how diabetes affects one in ten people worldwide.

World Diabetes Day 2022: In response to the health hazard of diabetes, the IDF and the World Health Organization established it in 1991. A blue circle emblem is used to signify the World Diabetes Day campaign. But unfortunately, half of all people living with diabetes are undiagnosed. Moreover, 1 in 2 people who need insulin cannot access or afford it. Consultant - Endocrinology Dr Mahesh D M, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, shares how diabetes currently affects one in ten people worldwide.

Obesity And Diabetes

Diabetes and obesity are two serious illnesses that continue to spread around the world. Over the last four to five decades, obesity has steadily increased worldwide and is now one of the leading causes of ill health in most nations. Yet, implementing efficient obesity prevention programmes has been delayed and inconsistent despite over two decades of recommendations from reputable national and international organisations, particularly WHO.

Diabetes Risk

TRENDING NOW

Despite being discovered a century ago, millions of people with diabetes still lack access to insulin and other essential diabetes-care supplies. Diabetes patients risk significant and sometimes fatal complications, such as VIZ: Heart Attack, Stroke, Kidney Failure, Blindness, and Lower-limb Amputation, without treatment or enough support.

Blood Sugar Levels

Blood glucose monitoring and oral medications are often necessary for managing diabetes in many people. However, understanding the illness is the first step in controlling and preventing it. Therefore, people with diabetes must have access to continual education to comprehend their condition and practise the daily self-care procedures necessary to maintain good health and prevent complications.

Type 2 Diabetes

Furthermore, type 2 diabetes can be averted in approximately 50% of cases. People with diabetes or are at risk for developing it require access to healthy foods and a fitness centre. Both are essential elements in the treatment and prevention of diabetes.

You may like to read

By 2045, it's anticipated that over 700 million individuals will be dealing with diabetes. Therefore, we all must take action immediately to spread awareness and offer everyone access to diabetes diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

RECOMMENDED STORIES