Diabetes And Hypertension: A Connection With Chronic Ailments

Diabetes and hypertension, often coexisting, synergistically heighten the risk of stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, and vision loss. Beyond organ damage, they fuel a parallel crisis chronic pain. Inflammatory arthritis, neuropathy, and diffuse body pains prevail in those with diabetes and hypertension, connected to obesity, inflammation, microvascular injury, and atherosclerosis. This triad elevates risks and, through ischemia and nerve damage, lowers pain thresholds, forming a self-perpetuating cycle hindering disease control. Multimodal treatment is crucial, transcending compartmentalized management for overall well-being and recognizing the significant overlap in risk factors and outcomes of diabetes, hypertension, and chronic pain.
Chronic pain is emerging as a public health crisis, with several patients reporting varying degrees of persistent pain. What makes it worse is when it co-occurs with lifestyle diseases like diabetes and HTN, making treatment more complex.
Dr Swagatesh Bastia, Co-Founder of Alleviate Pain Clinic, shares four harmful effects of chronic pain that can be multifold in diabetic and hypertensive patients:
There needs to be increased awareness of the close links connecting diabetes, hypertension and myriad forms of chronic pain. A collaborative care network of physicians, psychologists, physiotherapists and nurses with expertise in these chronic ailments will ensure integrated management of the conditions. With individualized treatment regimens, patient empowerment initiatives and population-level promotion of healthy lifestyles, we can hope to break the vicious cycle between uncontrolled diabetes/hypertension and chronic pain.
