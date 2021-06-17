India has recorded around 26 million COVID-19 cases and has emerged as the new epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic. The second wave of the virulent coronavirus had left the healthcare system overwhelmed. Now, India sees a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. But recently, doctors have observed a rapid surge in black fungus or mucor fungus cases in patients recovering from or having recently recovered from COVID-19. Much has been said and written about how exactly this fungal infection affects patients. Certain people may be more prone to this disease than others and the reasons are many. Also Read - Why Do Some COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots? Scientists Explain

An affinity for blood vessels makes mucormycosis dangerous

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication developed in people after getting exposed to mucor fungus. The mucor fungus is usually present in the soil, decomposed vegetable and plant waste, and moist spaces. But when mucor fungus affects the lungs, brains, and sinuses, it can become fatal as the mucor fungus has an affinity for blood vessels, which causes infarction and blood clots. Mucormycosis is contracted by inhaling or ingesting the fungus by people with weakened immunity. Healthy people usually have resistance to this fungus.

Are diabetics at higher risk of developing mucormycosis?

Diabetes is today a global health problem and is a leading cause of death. The environmental and lifestyle changes associated with industrialization are responsible to a larger extent for the surge in diabetes cases. And, India shares a major burden of this disease. Unlike popular misconception, not everyone who has diabetes develops mucormycosis after getting infected with COVID-19. However, people with uncontrolled blood sugar levels are at higher risk of developing this condition as elevated blood sugar levels affect the body's ability to fight infection. Thus, people with diabetes need to ensure that their blood sugar levels are under control.

Who is at risk of infection?

The following people are at risk of developing mucormycosis include irrespective of whether they have diabetes or not.

Individuals on immunomodulating drugs.

Individuals with uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

Those who have cancer or have recently recovered from cancer.

People who had a prolonged stay at the ICU.

Common mucormycosis symptoms in diabetics

People with diabetes who develop mucormycosis usually manifest the following symptoms. However, most of these symptoms are the same for other people also.

Blackish discoloration on the bridge of the nose, face, and sometimes on the palate too.

Pain in one side of the face

Pain in chest

Sinusitis

Cough

Toothache

Fever

Headache

Blurred vision

How can a diabetic person avoid developing mucormycosis

Mucormycosis mostly affects people with compromised immunity. Therefore, people with diabetes must take extra care. If you are diabetic, keep in mind the following.

Eat more immunity-boosting food.

Keep your blood sugar levels in control.

Avoid taking nutritional supplements without consulting your doctor, especially zinc supplements. Increased zinc consumption elevates your risk of developing mucormycosis.

Other precautions to take against mucormycosis

Other precautions that a person with elevated sugar levels must take include:

Wear your mask while visiting damp, moist, and dusty places.

Avoid taking antibiotics or steroids without consulting a doctor.

Take your medicines as advised by your doctor.

Get enough sleep.

Stay active and exercise regularly.

Use clean water in the humidifier.

Avoid stress.

(This article is authored by Dr Supratik Bhattacharyya, Skn Diabetes Center, Amri Hospital)