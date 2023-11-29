Dia Mirza Makes Healthy Living Look Easy; Check It Out

Photo: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

"I sleep and wake up early. One thing I am trying really hard is to not look at my phone when I wake up," the actor said.

Dia Mirza is living a simple life. The 41-year-old actor has been a champion for sustainable fashion and simple living, and her social media activities are a testimony to the fact that she cares deeply about the environment. Mirza, who is mother to her two-year-old son Avyaan Azad Rekhi, talked about her daily routine recently in conversation with Tweak India, and revealed that she starts her morning with lots of cuddles and love from her little one. The rest of the day is all about focusing on health.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' star called herself a "chai person". She drinks black tea and avoids dairy. "[The tea] is brewed with lemongrass and I drink it only with gur (jaggery)," Mirza told the outlet.

She also revealed that she loves a South Indian breakfast, especially if her plate has a masala dosa and vada. Mirza reminisced about her childhood and how her entire family would eat breakfast together every Sunday at her paternal grandmother's place. It would be a staple khichdi. "But not one that is consumed during sickness. It was a light, pulao-style rice made with lentils. It has the most beautiful fragrance. It is served with til and green chilli chutney," the actor said.

When asked about what she eats/drinks to stay healthy, Mirza told the outlet that she consumes different kinds of water throughout the day. "In the summer months, I drink alkalized water. [For this] take a litre of water, dunk cucumber and mint leaves. Let it sit for a few hours and then sip it through the day. The other thing that I drink is ajwain (carom seed) and saunf (fennel seed) water, boiled."

The actor said her workout routine comprises doing yoga for three or four days a week. She engages in stretching and breathing exercises. "For the rest of the days I do combinations of weight training, and strength and flexibility training." Her favourite yoga poses, she revealed, are child's pose (Balasana) and tree pose (Vrikshasana), which she called "calming, centering and powerful".

Dia Mirza's skincare routine

Mirza believes skin is a reflection of health -- mental and physical. "Hydration and a good diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, regular exercise, good sleep [are important]," she said, adding that she has a disciplined routine. "I sleep and wake up early. And I think that really helps... One thing I am trying really hard is to not look at my phone when I wake up."

