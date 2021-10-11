Dexamethasone: This Anti-Nausea Drug Can Help Patients Suffering From Breast, Pancreatic Cancer, Suggests New Study

The study, which was presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 annual meeting, suggested that patients living with these cancer types who did receive dexamethasone died after three months post-cancer surgery, compared to those who received the drug.

Are you suffering from breast or pancreatic cancer? Chemotherapy is not the only solution to deal with the negativities of the condition. In a recent study, researchers have stated that patients who are fighting breast, pancreatic and certain other types of cancer may survive longer if given an anti-nausea drug during surgery.

Dexamethasone The Miraculous Drug

Talking about the importance of the Dexamethasone drug, the researchers from the Harvard Medical School, Boston said, "Dexamethasone has positive and negative effects -- it inhibits cancer growth but also suppresses the immune system."

What Is The Use of Dexamethasone Drug?

This miraculous drug is generally given to patients in order to prevent nausea and vomiting after surgery and during the ongoing process of chemotherapy. In the study report, the research team found dexamethasone can improve mid-to-long-term outcomes in patients with non-immunogenic cancers. These non-immunogenic cancers are those that never provoke any strong immune response, such as sarcoma and cancers of the breast, uterus, ovary, esophagus, pancreas, thyroid, bones, and joints.

According to the paper, the research team analysed the records of 74,058 patients who had surgeries to remove non-immunogenic cancerous tumors between 2005 and 2020. And the result of the study showed that overall, 25,178 (34 per cent) patients received dexamethasone during surgery. After 90 days, 209 (0.83 per cent) of the patients who had received dexamethasone died vs. 1,543 (3.2 per cent) of patients who did not receive the drug. "Our research clearly shows that dexamethasone was particularly beneficial for patients with cancers of the ovary, uterus, or cervix," a researcher quoted.

What Are Some General Signs And Symptoms of Cancer?

As we always say that the first step is to spot the symptoms in order to start the treatment. Here are some of the common signs and symptoms of cancer you should never ignore.

Fatigue or extreme tiredness Unexplained weight loss Loss of appetite Swelling or formation of lumps in any parts of the body