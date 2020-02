The findings could allow early detection of patients at risk of developing depression @Shutterstock

A new study by scientists at the Japan’s Fujita Health University has identified a new biomarker for identifying individuals at risk of depression.

The researchers showed that elevated levels of anthranilic acid in the blood may serve as a marker for identifying individuals who are experiencing depression-like symptoms and are at risk of developing major depressive disorder.

According to the researchers, these results show that clinicians can monitor serum levels of anthranilic acid to find out if patients are at risk of developing major depressive disorder.

Tips for coping with depression

If you’re feeling depressed, try these strategies to deal with it.

Stay connected

Stay connected to people and take part in social activities. Socialising can improve your mood. Keep in touch with friends and family so that you have someone to talk to when you feel low.

Do some exercise

Studies say exercise can help lift your mood and reduce anxiety. Exercise supports nerve cell growth in the hippocampus, and improve nerve cell connections, which helps relieve depression.

Adults should do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week to stay healthy – say experts.

Overcome fear

When people are depressed, they tend to isolate themselves and avoid the things they find difficult. They may lose your confidence in going out, driving or travelling. Avoiding is not the solution but facing up to these situations can come out of depression.

Cut down on alcohol

Alcohol can make depression worse, and vice versa. You may drink more than usual to coping with your emotions. But alcohol could make you feel more depressed.

Eat healthy

Depression can lead to either loss of appetite or excessive eating. Antidepressants can also affect your appetite. Studies have linked healthy diets, particularly those rich in fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains, with a reduced risk of depression.

Adopt a pet

Pets can bring joy and companionship into your life and make you feel less isolated. Caring for a pet can also influence you to go out as well as lead a healthy lifestyle. People living with depression can gain a lot from having a dog. Dogs need exercise, and you will be running along with them. Exercise helps increase endorphins, which fight depression.