There are many causes of depression, the condition that’s described as long period of sadness (which stays on for more than 2 weeks). There are 2 types of depression- biological depression and reactive depression. According to Dr Fabian Almeida, Psychiatrist and Counsellor, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, in reactive depression, the sadness is in response to factors that affect mental health like the death of a near one, financial insecurities, a broken love affair and others. Biological depression may have no evident cause for those depressive feelings, except for the neurochemical imbalances. Alcohol, lack of exercise and obesity, too, can up your risk of depression. One of the important causes of depression is family history. Studies have shown that depression may be hereditary.

The role of genes in depression

The link between genes and depression was made clear in a study published in Nature Genetics which found that there were ‘44 genetic variants linked to depression.’ Another study by the University of Edinburgh showed how factors that are common to the family environment – such as shared living space and common eating habits – can make a major contribution to a person’s risk of disease like depression. It also identified those diseases where the shared family environment is important, such as heart disease, hypertension and depression.

It is important to note that genes are not the only factors responsible for depression. While there are certain genetic variations that you may inherit from your parents that can up your chances of suffering from depression, certain environmental factors can contribute to this too. For instance, there is a link between obesity and depression. Studies have shown that obese people are about 25 per cent more likely to experience a mood disorder like depression compared with those who are not obese. This is because obesity is associated with low self-esteem, social isolation and poor self-image. Chronic joint pain as well as diseases like diabetes and hypertension, that are common in obese people, are all linked with depression too.

Studies have shown that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, too, can up your risk of depression since they can lead to changes in your genes and the brain function as well.