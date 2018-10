According to the WHO statistics about one-third of the global population suffers from depression and the number is really scaring. Depression being a condition and illness of the brain affects one’s cognitive functions in various ways and some studies suggest that it can also lead to changes in memory. In fact, studies suggest that individuals who suffer from chronic depression may be at greater risk of developing dementia. Also, many people with dementia have depression; left untreated it makes confusion and forgetfulness worse, damaging the quality of life. So, we conclude that there is a strong link between depression and dementia.

There are various studies that say and have also established a strong link between depression and dementia. In fact, the longer you battle with depression your chances of suffering from dementia increases manifolds.

In a 2010 study in the journal Neurology Doctor Jane Saczynski of the University of Massachusetts, found that depression at a younger age is a significant risk factor for dementia. The reasons for same are still unclear. One theory that the doctor professed is that the inflammation that occurs when a person is depressed may be a contributing factor. In addition, certain proteins found in the brain increase with depression; these also may be increasing the risk of dementia. Now, one must understand that depression is just a risk factor for dementia and not a definitive factor. Many people who suffer from depression might not get dementia, of course, you have to consider the treatment they go for and the way the illness is managed makes a difference.

Can it be prevented?

Since depression is a risk factor of dementia many think if it can be prevented when depression is detected at a younger age. Common approaches include medicines and talk therapy. Many people with depression benefit from increased activity and socialization, including things like exercise, meditation, time with children and activities involving pets. However, medicine and therapy will still remain the mainstay of management of depression.

Even if we don’t fully understand the mechanisms at work within the brain, there is no doubt that a long period of depression may lead to isolation, inactivity and hopelessness. Many dementia experts claim that the brain loves company so when you are able to overcome depression it helps the brain grow and nurture. So, in order to prevent dementia, especially if you have depression, it is necessary to take the right steps and ensure that you are able to heal your mind and overcome the gloominess that accompanies the condition. This will help the mind blossom and memory to stay alive for long.