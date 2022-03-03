WHO Warns Of A Sharp Increase COVID-Induced Anxiety, Depression Worldwide

Young people at risk of suicidal and self-harming behaviours due to COVID-induced anxiety, depression.

The global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25 per cent in the first year of the pandemic, reveals a WHO scientific brief.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease are decreasing worldwide, and the countries are slowly inching towards normalcy. But some experts fear that the effects of COVID-19 on people's mental health across the globe could linger long after the pandemic has subsided. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned of a sharp increase in the global prevalence of COVID-induced anxiety and depression, caused largely by social isolation.

The organisation released a scientific brief on Wednesday that revealed that in the first year of the pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25 per cent.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that this is just the tip of the iceberg but "a wake-up call to all countries to pay more attention to mental health and do a better job of supporting their populations' mental health."

Women more severely impacted than men

The pandemic-led social isolation constrained people's ability to work, seek support from loved ones and engage in their communities, leading to unprecedented stress. Moreover, the pandemic has severely disrupted mental health services worldwide, leaving many people unable to get the care and support they need for both pre-existing and newly developed mental health conditions - the WHO brief said.

Highlighting the other stress factors, the WHO said, "Loneliness, fear of infection, suffering and death for oneself and for loved ones, grief after bereavement and financial worries have also all been cited as stressors leading to anxiety and depression. Among health workers, exhaustion has been a major trigger for suicidal thinking."

When it comes to the Covid-19's effects on mental health, women have been more severely impacted than men.

The UN health agency also cautioned that people with pre-existing physical health conditions, such as asthma, cancer or heart disease, have a greater risk of developing symptoms of mental disorders when infected with Covid-19.

"Data suggests that people with pre-existing mental disorders do not appear to be disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. Yet, when these people do become infected, they are more likely to suffer hospitalization, severe illness and death compared with people without mental disorders. People with more severe mental disorders, such as psychoses, and young people with mental disorders, are particularly at risk," the WHO brief said.

Further, the WHO indicated an increased risk of suicidal and self-harming behaviours among young people whose mental health has been affected by Covid-19 as well as health workers triggered by exhaustion.

Global shortage of mental health resources

While most countries are working to provide mental health and psychosocial support to Covid-19 patients and responders alike, the increase in the prevalence of mental health problems and severe disruptions to mental health services have created huge gaps in care for those who need it most, WHO noted.

"...Today too many people remain unable to get the care and support they need for both pre-existing and newly developed mental health conditions," it stated.

In 2020, governments worldwide spent on average just over two percent of their health budgets on mental health, and many low-income countries reported having fewer than one mental health worker per 100,000 people, according to the WHO's "Mental Health Atlas" survey.

Summing up the situation, D vora Kestel, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Use at WHO, said, "While the pandemic has generated interest in and concern for mental health, it has also revealed historical under-investment in mental health services.

He asked countries to act urgently to ensure that mental health support is available to all.

