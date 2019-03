Sadness, feeling low, having a loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities, are all the symptoms familiar to us. But, if these symptoms persist for a longer time then you may be suffering from depression. Now, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association delivering obesity and depression therapy in one integrated program using dually trained health coaches who work within a care team and which includes a primary care physician and a psychiatrist, is helpful at lowering weight and improving depressive symptoms.

This study aimed at improving both mood and weight (RAINBOW) randomized clinical trial, that compared an integrated collaborative care program to treat co-occurring obesity and depression. The RAINBOW weight loss intervention tends to healthy eating and physical activity, while the psychotherapy portion focuses on problem-solving skills. This intervention is indeed helpful. Moreover, we also list out some yogasanas to deal with depression.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose)

It can help you cure mild fatigue and depression and has an overall rejuvenating effect on the body. You will be able to de-stress.

• Lie on the floor with your face down and your legs following the same with the toes facing downward and a few inches apart.

• Then, place your palms near your chest on either side, facing down.

• Your palms should be close to your ribs. Lift your torso and straighten your arms and legs. The top part of your feet should be firmly into the ground.

• Your head should be straight or facing upwards and shoulders away from your ears and your chest should rise.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

It can help rejuvenate you and relax as well. Not only this, but it can also lower your high blood pressure.

• Lie on the floor on your back with your feet a few inches apart and let them fall sideways.

• Let your arms lie alongside your body and your palms facing upwards.

• Close your eyes and try to relax. Take deep breaths, and hold the position.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold Pose)

It helps relieve tension in your back, shoulders, and neck and also improves the functioning of your nervous system. Furthermore, it calms you and reduces your anxiety.

• Stand straight with your arms alongside and your feet at arms’ length.

• Then, place your arms on your hips and try to bend forward at your hips. Your head and chest should touch your thighs.

• Bring your hands down and put them beside your feet / hold your ankles from behind.

• Your thighs should be straight.

Halasana (Plow Pose)

It can help you enhance your posture and reduces strain on your back. Also, it calms your brain and relaxes you.

• Lie flat on your back, keep your arms alongside your body. Then, lift your legs off the ground.

• Place your hands on your hips and use them as support to lift your hips towards your chest. Bring down your legs and then take them over your head, touching the ground beyond your head and placing your toes firmly on the ground.

• Your thighs should be straight and shouldn’t touch your head.

• Remove your hands from the hips and then straighten your arms forward and then place them on the ground and your palms must face downward.