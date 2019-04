According to WHO, more than 300 million people of all ages suffer from major depression world-wide. Affecting more women than men, this condition also leads to suicide and is responsible for around 8,00,000 deaths every year. The causes of depression range from circumstantial triggers to certain health conditions, medications and even genetic factors. However, there are quite a few confusions in the medical fraternity about the gene and depression connect. A new study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry has revealed that genes including SLC6A4 and others that were initially associated with depression are actually not linked to it. In this recent research, scientists assessed genetic and survey data of 620,000 people. According to study team, initial research analysis and associations were incorrect and therefore needed to be rectified.

Also known as unipolar depressive disorder, depression is a mood disorder characterised by a persistent feeling of hopelessness and despair, change in appetite, tiredness, sleep problem, loss of interest in everything, feeling of guilt, concentration problem, and propensity to commit suicide. In its severe form, depression requires professional treatment. Cause of depression cannot be a single factor. In fact, various conditions work together and gradually makes a person prone to developing it. These factors may include past sexual or emotional abuse, certain drugs, conflict, death of loved ones, genetics, and serious illness.

A depressed person experiences some biological changes. For example: If you have this condition due to genetic problems, your hippocampus (a small brain part) will be smaller compared to those who do not have depression. This will decrease the number of serotonin receptors in your brain that are responsible for processing emotions. Researchers believe that excess production of stress hormone known as cortisol (toxic in nature) during depression is responsible for shrinkage of hippocampus. There are various factors that can increase your risk of developing this condition including genetics, circumstantial reasons like death of family member, conflict, and abuse, so on and so forth. Here we decode some of the major depressive disorders for you.

Melancholic depression

It is a type of severe depression that is characterised by a constant loss of interest in almost everything. During this condition, a patient’s mood does not improve even for a short duration. Those suffering from melancholic depression will experience symptoms like feeling of intense emptiness, slow movement, increased morning depression, early rising, weight loss, and excessive guilt. The severity of melancholic depression differs from person to person. It may hamper a patient’s functionalities and different areas of life like work, relationship, appetite, and sleep. This condition is mainly caused due to your genetics and can be treated through some antidepressants and talk therapy.

Psychotic depression

According to some studies, around one out of every four people who are admitted to the hospital for depression is affected by psychotic depression. When a person affected with depression starts experiencing some type of psychosis like hallucination, believing in something unreal, or imagining oneself of being possessed by an evil, or hearing imaginary voices, he is considered to be suffering from the depressive disorder known in the medical fraternity as psychotic depression. Patients with this condition lose touch with reality and experience symptoms like anxiety, insomnia, agitation, constipation, physical immobility, hypochondria, delusions, and intellectual impairment. According to doctors, factors including serious illness, financial crisis, bereavement, or divorce can cause psychotic depression. Both antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs are used to treat this condition. Antipsychotic drugs basically target neurotransmitters responsible for communication between nerve cells in the brain area that is responsible for organising information and ability to perceive.

Postnatal depression

Evidences suggest that during and after pregnancy, women are at an increased risk of developing depression. After giving birth to a baby, a woman goes through an array of emotions ranging from excitement and anxiety to fear and mood swings. Generally, mood swing persist for around 2 weeks. However, if it remains for more than 2 weeks, the new mother is considered to be suffering from a severe form of depression called postpartum or postnatal depression. Postnatal depression is characterised by symptoms like fatigue, intense irritability, hopelessness, excessive crying, severe mood swings, restlessness, and extreme anxiety. Also, if this condition further develops into an extreme disorder characterised by sleep disturbances, paranoia, confusion, hallucination, and attempt to harm the baby, the condition is called postpartum psychosis.

Seasonal affective disorder or SAD

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depressive disorder that occurs mainly during the winter due to lack of sunlight. It doesn’t persist in other seasons. A SAD patient goes through symptoms like low energy, depression during daytime, a sluggish feeling, difficulty in concentrating, and a persistent thought of suicide. This condition can be treated through light therapy along with medications, and counselling. Prescribed dose of antidepressants, coupled with the practice of sitting in bright light for approximately 15-30 minutes daily can be helpful.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a serious health condition in women. A woman with this disorder experiences the symptoms of severe premenstrual syndrome such as palpitation, headache, dizziness, fainting, severe fatigue, abdominal bloating, painful menses, heightened sensitivity, etc. Usually experienced during the second half of the menstrual cycle, it can disrupt the daily life of a woman significantly. Scientists believe that some unknown hormonal changes during menstrual cycle may lead to low levels of serotonin that further contributes to this disorder.

Catatonic depression

Catatonic depression affects a person’s motor functions and behaviour. A person with this condition becomes unable to move or speak. Even if patient moves, thee movement is not normal. Change in appetite, refusal to eat, feeling of guilt, a suicide attempt, feeling of worthlessness, difficulty in decision making, and sudden weight loss are some of the major symptoms of catatonic depression. According to scientists, this condition occurs due to abnormal production of neurotransmitters (serotonin and norepinephrine) that are associated with communication. Catatonic depression is usually accompanied by psychiatric, physical or neurological illness.