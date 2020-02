Depression can be a risk factor or an early symptom of another medical condition © Shutterstock

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness, hopelessness and loss of interest. It can occur for a variety of reasons. While some people may experience depression during a serious medical illness, others may have depression from the death or loss of a loved one. A family history of depression, childhood abuse, certain medications like isotretinoin (used to treat acne) and the antiviral drug interferon-alpha, family conflict and substance abuse are other factors that can increase your risk of depression.

Depression not only affects your mental health but can also have symptoms like headaches, joint pain, stomach disorders and five other conditions.

Depression and Related Conditions

Depression can be a risk factor or an early symptom of another medical condition. But there are some medical conditions that can increase chances of depression.

Chronic illnesses such as stroke, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, hypothyroidism, HIV and cancer can cause depression. It’s important to know the actual cause of depression to find the right kind of help.

People with gastrointestinal cancers have an increased likelihood of developing depression, according to Paul B. Hicks, MD, PhD, associate dean at Texas A&M University College of Medicine in Bryan.

Experts aren’t sure exactly why cancer and depression occur together. But some say cancer treatments cause sleep problems, nausea, and loss of appetite, which can in turn contribute to depression.

Mood disorders are also more common in people with heart disease. The risk of heart disease is also higher among people who have depression.

Lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease, may cause your immune system to attack brain and nerve cells, which can contribute to depression.

Depression and diabetes

People with diabetes are more likely to have depression. Managing diabetes can be stressful and it can lead to symptoms of depression. If you have diabetes, it can cause complications and health problems that may worsen symptoms of depression.

The relationship between diabetes and depression is complicated. The link is both ways. If you’re depressed, you may have a greater chance of developing diabetes. Depression can lead to poor lifestyle habits, such as unhealthy eating, less exercise, smoking and weight gain — all of which can contribute to diabetes.