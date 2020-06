Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking suicide, let us take a look at some of the physical symptoms of this mental condition.

The shocking suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken not just the Bollywood industry people but also the general public. While the nation is reeling under the COVID-19 impact, this news comes as a shocking reminder about mental trauma and its fallouts. Rajput, who shot to fame because of his stint in the television serial Pavitra Rishta, went to do many Bollywood movies like 'MS Dhoni – The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' and 'Suddh Desi Romance' among others. Though the reason behind his suicide is not yet known for sure, the word going around is that it may be due to depression.

Depression is a mental health condition that has many symptoms. Most people display different symptoms and you have to be alert to catch the signs of severe depression, which is also known as in medical terms as clinical depression. The most obvious symptoms of depression are a feeling of overwhelming sadness, hopelessness and a lose interest in things you enjoy. Sometimes, these symptoms may persist for weeks or months and interfere with your work, social life and family life. Most of the time, people talk about the psychological and emotional signs of this condition. But it also comes with a few distinct physical symptoms.

Here are a few physical symptoms of depression that you must acquaint yourself with. It may help you avert a tragedy.

Chronic fatigue

This is one of the most common symptoms of depression. Low energy occasionally is normal. But if it continues for a long time and leads to concentration issues, irritability and a feeling of apathy, it may be depression. This may happen because of non-restorative sleep because of which they feel sluggish even after getting a good night’s sleep.

Aches and pain

Depression and pain often co-exist. If you are depressed, you may suffer from aches and pains for which there may be no cause. Sometimes, you may feel like all your nerve endings are on fire. Instead of pain killers, it is often anti-depressants that help you find relief. Back aches are common as are headaches, which can manifest as a mild throbbing sensation especially between the eyebrows. Experts say that these pains may be due to the body’s inflammatory response, which disrupts the brain’s signaling process.

Vision issues

Depression can literally make your world look bleak and blurry. According to a study in Germany, this mental condition can affect your eyesight. Researchers of this study say that depressed people experienced trouble in contrast perception or differentiating between black and white.

Digestive issues

You may also experience abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloating and nausea if you are depressed or even if you suffer from any other mental health conditions. Depression leads to an inflamed digestive system along with accompanying pain, which is very similar to symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome. This is because this condition can create an imbalance in gut bacteria. You can counter this with a healthy diet that includes probiotics.

Weight gain and loss

Sometimes, depression can also cause your to lose your appetite and lose weight. If you are depressed, you may give in to stress eating and make unhealthy food choices. At other times, you may crave certain foods, like carbohydrates, and this can lead to weigh gain.