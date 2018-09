We often associate depression with loneliness and a feeling of gloom. But in reality depression is more than just that. There are subtle signs that tell you about the condition at its onset, but they look so trivial that you often brush them off. But beware; depression has no warning signs so keep an eye if you are experiencing any such problem. If yes, then get help.

You slow down at work: With the chemical changes happening in your brain your entire system slows down. You take too much time to do menial jobs like cleaning your desk or making a cup of tea. At work, you might not be able to come up with innovative ideas and take too long to complete your tasks.

You feel tired all the time: A general sense of gloom and fatigue with aches and pains – shoulder pains, back pain and headaches mocks you throughout the day, without any rhyme or reason.

You are either sleeping too much or are sleepless: Disturbed sleep is closely linked to depression. Either one finds it difficult to get up from the bed even after 10 hours of restful sleep or might keep pacing around the house at night in a desperate attempt to fall asleep.

You have high sugar cravings: You are addicted not just to chocolate but also high carb foods. These foods raise your blood sugar level and also signal the brain to produce more serotonin a hormone that makes you feel good for a while.

You are a passive social media addict: Social media addiction is a different ball game all together. But with depression you become a passive addict. You can browse through facebook and twitter for hours, find it difficult to log out, but never comment or interact with people even in the virtual world. You retract.

You are unable to multitask: With slowing down of work comes your inefficiency to multitask. You try hard to find a balance between work and home, friends and peers and the pressure seems to be too much on you.

You make more mistakes: You might find yourself making lot of errors at work — spelling mistakes, typing errors, forgetting the deadline and blanking out during an important conversation.

You can’t concentrate: Your brain in unable to help you focus. You find it hard to even draft a leave application to your boss.

You are physically inactive: Depression affects your entire body, especially your lower limbs. You find it difficult to move yourself from one place to other or engage in any physical activity. It makes you more lethargic and sad.

You indulge in substance abuse: You might not even suspect this. But if you are desperately looking for a Friday night out with friends to booze and drink your way to happiness, it’s time you do some introspection.