Selena Gomez says she started working with therapists to deal with her mental health issues in her early 20s.

Pop star Selena Gomez – who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression – says talking about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalise conversations about mental health issues.

Speaking at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit, the 28-year-old singer said that she is a huge advocate for therapy, and she thinks working with therapists helped transformed her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk

"I think it's less scary when you talk about it. So, that's some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different, like, 'Why do I react this way?' 'Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?' and I had to figure that out," Gomez said at the Summit

According to the singer, she started working with therapists in her early 20s.

“I’m a huge advocate for therapy … I think it’s such a normal thing, especially nowadays there’s no way that people aren’t feeling a certain way, whether they’re figuring that out on their own or not, we all need each other,” she was quoted as saying.

At the same time, Gomez thinks it’s equally important to surround “yourself with people who are the ones that are challenging you, the ones that are believing in you.”

The right medication and support changed her life

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer divulged more about her mental health journey in an interview with the WSJ Magazine. She said the pressure of a frantic work schedule, the Hollywood partying scene, plus flare-ups of her autoimmune disease, all contributed to worsening her symptoms of anxiety and depression. Gomez had in the past spoken up about her lupus diagnosis.

“My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time,” she recalled.

She also disclosed in the interview that she has been seeing therapists for over six years now. “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief,” she told WSJ Magazine.

“I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed,” elaborated Gomez.

