Pop star Selena Gomez - who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression - says talking about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalise conversations about mental health issues. Speaking at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit the 28-year-old singer said that she is a huge advocate for therapy and she thinks working with therapists helped transformed her life reports femalefirst.co.uk I think it's less scary when you talk about it. So that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different like 'Why do I react