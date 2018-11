Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) refers to a biochemical imbalance in the brain due to less duration of daylight hours. Winter is marked cold temperatures and scarcity of daylight that causes a decrease in strotinine, a type of chemical that helps relay signals from one area of the brain to another. During winters, we usually lack physical activity and confine ourselves to our home because of the cold weather. This could be another reason why we feel isolated and depressed. Some of the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) are sad mood and low energy, irritability, frequent crying, feeling tired and lethargic, having difficulty concentrating, sleeping more than normal, lacking energy, decreasing their activity levels, withdrawing from social situations, craving carbohydrates and sugars, and tendency towards weight gain weight due to overeating. Here is how you can deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Light therapy: Light therapy seeks to replace the diminished sunshine with bright artificial light, particularly in the morning. Light therapy is also referred to as Bright Light Therapy (BLT) or phototherapy. Light boxes can be purchased that emit full spectrum light similar in composition to sunlight. A research says that symptoms of SAD may be relieved by sitting in front of a light box first thing in the morning.

Antidepressant medication: SAD associated with a dysfunction in brain serotonin activity can be treated with antidepressants. Some antidepressants have been shown to be as effective as light therapy. However, although antidepressant medication is a viable and often convenient treatment for SAD, other options should also be considered. Antidepressants are known to have debilitating side effects.

Vitamin D: Low levels of Vitamin D are usually due to insufficient dietary intake or lifestyle issues such as little outdoor exposure to sunshine. Many people with SAD and S-SAD have insufficient or deficient levels of Vitamin D. Taking Vitamin D before winter darkness sets in may help prevent symptoms of depression, studies show.

Exercise: You may feel lethargic during winter and may want to skip exercising or gymming. But remember, that that is going to make you even more depressed. Any kind of physical activity will boost your endorphin levels and give you a happy high. Do exercises at home if you don’t want to step out.

