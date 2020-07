The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns and restrictions have taken a major toll on the mental health of people worldwide. Various studies and reports have highlighted increased cases of mental health problems across the globe. Anxiety, job loss, financial insecurity, fear of COVID-19 infection, and drastic changes in lifestyles – all these play a role in creating a stressful environment, which in turn triggers depression. Also Read - First mother-baby COVID-19 vertical transmission recorded in India

Smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform GOQii surveyed over 10,000 Indians to understand how the pandemic has changed their life and how they are adapting to the new normal.

According to the survey results, 43 per cent of Indians are dealing with depression. Further, it revealed that 26 per cent Indians are facing mild depression, 17 per cent a more strenuous kind and 6 per cent are severely depressed.

As per the study, more than 59 per cent participants have little interest in doing things these days. Of these 38 per cent have this feeling on a few days while 12 per cent feel little pleasure in doing things almost every day.

Mental health can have a huge impact on physical health and overall quality of life, said Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii, suggesting the need to address it sooner with a healthy and wholesome lifestyle. According to him, stress can be controlled with a balanced diet, changes in lifestyle and appropriate sleep patterns.

Signs and symptoms of depression

Depression is a serious but treatable mood disorder. It has many distressing symptoms that can affect how you feel, think, and perform your daily activities. Depression affects people in different ways and so symptoms vary in different people. Everyone feels sad or low sometimes, but when you have these feelings most of the day, nearly every day for at least 2 weeks, it’s not normal anymore. A persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest- which are the signs of depression – can interfere with your work, social life and family life.

Untreated depression can possibly lead to suicide, as it is the case for about 1 of every 10 people with this mental disorder. Unfortunately, many people who suffer from depression remain diagnosed or treated. Recognizing the symptoms is important to seek medical help. Watch out for these signs and symptoms to help yourself or others who might be suffering from depression:

Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood

Feelings of pessimism and hopelessness

Trouble concentrating, remembering details, and making decisions

Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies or activities

Fatigue, irritability, and restlessness

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, and helplessness

Difficulty sleeping, early-morning wakefulness, or sleeping too much

Overeating, or appetite loss

Aches, pains, headaches, or cramps that won’t go away

Digestive problems that don’t get better, even with treatment

Suicidal thoughts or attempts

Depression more common in women than men

Biological, lifecycle and hormonal factors that are unique to women are believed to be responsible for higher cases of depression among females. Depression may affect men and women differently. Sadness, worthlessness, and guilt are common symptoms of depression in women. However, men with depression are more likely to feel tired, irritable, and sometimes angry. They may behave recklessly and indulge in the misuse of drugs or alcohol. Compared to women, men are less likely to recognize depressive symptoms and seek help.