Singer Neha Kakkar, the voice behind the latest hit Aankh Maare, recently shared a couple of emotional messages on her social that got all her fans worried. In her posts, Neha talked about struggling with depression and pleaded to her fans not to speculate the cause of the illness and to leave her alone. A few days before her wedding to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone penned a note to Elle magazine on depression. In the note, she wrote, “As some of you may know, in the summer of 2014, I was diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression. Fortunately, timely professional help coupled with the support of caregivers around me, empowered me towards the path of recovery. As I began to read more about the subject, I realised that there were millions of others like me who were suffering in silence. Subsequently, as difficult as it was for me at the time, I decided to talk about my personal journey on national television with the hope of encouraging others to also seek help. Thereafter, in june 2015, I founded the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about stress, anxiety and depression, and reduce the stigma attached to mental illness.”

While the prevalence of depression among young, talented and successful celebs like Deepika and Neha is worrying, what is encouraging is their decision to come out and lay bare about their battle with depression. Thanks to their efforts and heartfelt confessions, topics like depression and other mental health issues are gradually being recognized and openly talked about in our society. Here are some essential facts you need to know about depression:

How do you know if you have depression: WHO defines depression as an illness characterized by persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities that you normally enjoy, accompanied by an inability to carry out daily activities, for at least two weeks. Some of the common symptoms of depression are loss of energy; a change in appetite; sleeping more or less; anxiety; reduced concentration; indecisiveness; restlessness; feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness; and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Causes of depression: Dr Fabian Almeida, Psychiatrist and Counsellor, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, some of the causes of depression include trauma or grief, work stress, love and relationship problems, family history, alcohol and other addictions, lack of exercise and obesity.

Treatment for depression: Medicines including anti-depressants, therapy and counselling sessions, cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and Interpersonal therapy (IPT) are some of the ways to deal with depression.

How to help someone who has depression:

• Make it clear that you want to help, listen without judgement, and offer support.

• Find out more about depression.

• Encourage them to seek professional help when available. Offer to accompany them to appointments.

• If medication is prescribed, help them to take it as prescribed. Be patient; it usually takes a few weeks to feel better.

• Help them with everyday tasks and to have regular eating and sleeping patterns.

• Encourage regular exercise and social activities.

• Encourage them to focus on the positive, rather than the negative.

• If they are thinking about self-harm, or have already intentionally harmed themselves, do not leave them alone. Seek further help from the emergency services or a health-care professional. In the meantime, remove items such as medications, sharp objects and firearms.

• Take care of yourself too. Try to find ways to relax and continue doing things you enjoy.

With inputs from WHO