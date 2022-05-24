Neetu Kapoor Opens Up About Depression After Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Neetu Kapoor Opens Up About Suffering From Depression After Rishi Kapoor's Demise

In a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor opened up about battling depression after her husband Rishi Kapoor passed away. Here's how she overcame the problem.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling leukaemia, which devastated his family and the whole country. In a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor opened up about battling depression after the death of her husband and veteran actor. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor said that she had a tough time coping with depression. But now she has learned to cope with it. She further shared that getting back to work has been cathartic for her.

Being depressed can make you helpless and you are not alone. While therapy and getting support from your loved ones can help you overcome depression, there are some simple ways to fight back.

Non-medical Ways To Overcome Depression

There are several natural ways to get over depression. Here are some ways that can help you feel better:

Get into a routine

Sometimes, the signs and symptoms of depression can make you feel that you are sinking into nothingness. And the further you sink, the more difficult it becomes to get out of it. It can make you feel hopeless and worthless. Getting into a routine is best for people battling depression. Bringing some structure to your life can help you get back on track.

Set goals

Depression can strip away the structure from your life that you always had. It is easy for people to feel worse about themselves when they are depressed and do not concentrate on themselves. Start slow and set daily goals for yourself. Completing your everyday tasks will make you overcome the feeling of worthlessness. When you start to feel better, add more challenging goals in your life.

Eat a healthy diet

While there is no magic diet that can fix the condition, it is always a good idea to keep a watch on what you eat. However, you should keep an eye on your diet. If your depression causes you to overeat, controlling your meals will help you feel better. Consult a doctor to know what to eat to deal with symptoms of depression.

Don't miss out on sleep

Did you know that too little sleep can make depression worse? Stick to a sleep schedule by going to bed and getting up at the same time every day. As your sleep improves, so will your depression symptoms. Get rid of all the distractions out of your bedroom for the sake of getting enough sleep.

Beat back the negative thoughts

When you're depressed, sometimes negative thoughts can succumb you into thinking that you're worthless and there's no hope. The next time you think of the worst possible conclusion to every problem, use logic. Challenging your negative thoughts can get you in control of your life and you might be able to get overcome the symptoms of depression.

Get out of the rut

When you're depressed, you might feel like you are stuck in a rut. Make an effort to try something new. Read a book. Travel. Enrol in a language course. Studies have shown that making some changes and trying something new can help alter the levels of dopamine in your mind, making you feel happy.

Avoid alcohol and drugs

People under depression often turn to alcohol or drugs to be able to deal with depression. While there is more research needed to find a link between drinking, drugs and depression, it is best that you avoid it. Studies have shown that using drugs or drinking alcohol for a long time can change the way your brain works and make matters worse for people with depression.