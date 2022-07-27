Jr NTR Opened Up About Depression After He Failed To Come Up With Hits In His Career

South Indian actor Jr NTR recently opened up about depression at a tough time in his place. Know if you too are suffering from depression.

Depression is one of the most prevalent health problems in the world right now. People often shy away from speaking up about mental health problems, thinking that it is a taboo subject. But it becomes less of a difficult task when someone you look up to talks about it. For many fans, Jr NTR is one of those celebrities who honestly spoke about his struggle with depression.

Last year, Actor Jr NTR from the movie "RRR" talked about how he experienced despair despite being regarded as Tollywood's best actor. The 39-year-old felt despair as a result of his inability to produce hits during his career. He began his career at the age of 18, and he has no idea how things would go for him after a few failures. At the time, as Jr. NTR said, he was unsure of how long he would be able to sustain popularity because of the inevitable decline he saw in his career.

Importance Of Breaking Down The Stigma Of Depression

As the world grapples with devastating infectious diseases, the focus has completely shifted away from topics like depression. Did you know India is one of the most depressed countries in the world? The ignorance of mental health problems that continues to exist among otherwise individuals is difficult to understand.

'Depression' continues to be one of the most stigmatized mental health issues, which needs more attention. It also happens to be one of the most common health problems in the world right now. We need to break the stigma around depression because those who experience the disease might not be treated in time.

How To Know If You Have Depression?

Many people confuse unhappiness and depression. For the unversed, depression is a term used to refer to how one feels during a breakup or after a difficult work week. Major Depressive Disorder, however, is a far more complex kind of depression. Various indicators distinguish between depression and the occasional sadness we all feel in life. The first step toward treatment and healing can be figuring out whether persistent, unwavering symptoms are brought on by depression. To determine whether it's time for you to contact a mental health expert, go over these warning signals.

Having a hopeless, worthless outlook on life

Loss of interest or withdrawal from activities that you enjoyed once

Feeling tired all the time

Having sleep problems like insomnia

Feeling of nervousness, restlessness and/or panic taking over

Heavy sweating

Muscle twitching

Inability to focus

Rapid heart rate or breathing

Irritability in men

Loss of appetite and weight

Mood swings

If the symptoms persist for a long time, you should definitely visit a doctor to make sure these signs don't become something serious and take the better of your health.

