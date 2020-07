Not just the mental health, but depression can also affect your physical health © Shutterstock

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders and it is estimated to affect more than 264 million people of all ages worldwide, according to World Health organization (WHO). More women are getting diagnosed with depression than men. Among women, high prevalence of depressive symptoms is seen in midlife women. Also Read - Deepika Padukone appreciates Danish Sait’s tweet on depression: Here’s what you can do to manage this condition

Adding weight to the existing literature, a new study has shown that depression affects as many as 70 per cent of women transitioning into menopause. The study, published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), also highlighted the risk factors for depression in postmenopausal women. According to the researchers, a decrease in hormone production during menopause makes women more prone to a number of psychological problems, including depression, anxiety, irritability, nervousness, sadness, restlessness, memory problems, lack of confidence and concentration, and a loss of libido. Also Read - 5 Bollywood celebrities who committed suicide owing to poor mental health conditions

As women become older, their fear of death becomes more pronounced. Depression and anxiety that occur during the menopause transition further increase that fear, the researchers said. Also Read - Online bullying and teen depression: Dear parents, watch out for these warning signs

In addition, the researchers identified the risk factors that most likely triggered depression in postmenopausal women. These included being a widow or separated from one’s spouse, alcohol consumption, any medical history requiring continuous medication, the presence of any physical disability, physician-diagnosed mental illness, and having four or more living children.

The researchers noted that depression in postmenopausal women is a common health problem that requires further study.

SIGNS OF DEPRESSION YOU SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR

Depression is more than just being just sad. Here are some signs and symptoms of people living with moderate to chronic depression experiences on a daily basis.

Ignoring personal hygiene

A person who is depressed may no longer pay priority to personnel hygiene such as taking a bath, making bed, cleaning the house or sometimes even skip brushing teeth. S/he may suffer from low self-esteem and keep thinking about his/her flaws and shortcomings.

Feeling guilty all the time

Depression can make a person feel guilty all the time. If you’re depressed, you may blame yourself for constantly letting down your loved ones.

Become exhausted too easily

If you’re depressed, doing simple tasks like making a cup of tea may seem like a huge task. You may feel exhausted or get overwhelmed easily. You may not be able to concentrate on work or studies and may take much longer to complete simple steps.

Physical symptoms

Not just mental health, but depression can also affect your physical health. Depression can cause physical symptoms like chronic joint pain, limb pain, back pain, chest pains, gastrointestinal problems, fatigue and sleep disturbances.

Losing temper over the smallest things

Depression can make you become irritable and grumpy. You may lose your temper over small triggers. Because of these behaviors, people may think you’re moody or unstable.

Frequent nightmares

Studies have found an association between depression and nightmares. Depressed individuals are far more likely to experience nightmares as compared to healthy people.