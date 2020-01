If your child suddenly displays unnaturally low self-esteem and seems withdrawn all the time, it is time for you to sit up and take notice. @Shutterstock

The teenage years are chaotic. A child is not yet an adult and nor is he a child. He is suddenly poised on the threshold. A teenager has to deal with many changes, mentally, physically and emotionally. From dealing with hormonal changes to not buckling under peer pressure to keeping up with the latest trends, he has to do all this and more. No wonder then that this is also the time when stress can overwhelm, and depression can creep in. As a parent, you need to be alert to signs of teenage depression in your child.

Teenage depression is not always visible

It is not easy to detect teenage depression. Most teenagers are moody, and they tend to vacillate between exuberance and gloominess. But if the period of gloominess lasts for too long, it may be depression. This prolonged depressive state may affect your child’s eating and sleep habits.

If your child suddenly displays unnaturally low self-esteem and seems withdrawn all the time, it is time for you to sit up and take notice. Reckless behavior, substance abuse, aggression and anger, discipline issues and poor academic performance are other warning signs that may indicate teenage depression.

Symptoms of teenage depression

Some of the most common symptoms of teenage depression are restlessness, insomnia, fatigue, lack of interest in previously pleasurable activities and frequent crying bouts. In addition, you may also notice that your child tends to keep to himself most of the time and does not spend time with other family members. He or she may also complain of body aches and pains. Be alert to any mention of suicide, even if it is in an indirect manner. If you notice any of these symptoms, get professional help.

What you can do as a parent

If you suspect your teenage child of being depressed, you need to consult a doctor. I addition, you may also make an effort to help your child deal with his or her condition. Make sure that your child knows that you are always there for them. Be demonstrative about your love and care. Treat them with respect and encourage them to open up about their fears and problems. Involve them in decision making and show them that they are valued members of the family. This along with medications and therapy will soon bring your teen out of depression.