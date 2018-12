A bad diet has detrimental effects on your health and has been associated with diseases and conditions like heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes and cancer, among others. But not many are aware of the dangerous effects of unhealthy food on mental health.

A study recently published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry observed that junk food which triggers inflammation in the body can directly increase the risk for depression. Dr Camille Lassale, the study’s lead author said that a bad diet heightens the risk of depression to a significant extent. Bad diet consists of foods that have a lot of fat or sugar, or are processed. According to the researchers, chronic inflammation can affect mental health by transporting pro-inflammatory molecules into the brain, it can also affect the molecules – neurotransmitters – responsible for mood regulation. In fact, it was observed that junk food could be responsible for the onset of depression and anxiety.

Another study shows that high-fat food alters the mix of bacteria in the gut and thereby induces changes in behaviour and mental health. Junk food disrupts the symbiotic relationship between humans and the micro-organisms that occupy our gastrointestinal tracks. The human microbiome consists of trillions of microorganisms, many of which reside in the intestinal tract.

Here are the foods you must absolutely avoid to protect your mental health

Soft drinks, energy drinks, cookies and cakes: Foods that have high can cause brain damage along with affecting your memory and learning ability over time.

Pizzas, processed foods, carbonated beverages: These foods that are high in bad fats, sugars and salt tend to replace healthy fats in the brain along with hindering the normal brain mechanism.

Excess intake of caffeine is bad. These beverages can mess up with your sleep and cause mental health disturbances.