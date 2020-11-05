Feeling sad once in a while is natural. But if this feeling lingers on for days weeks and sometimes even for months then it is a mental condition depression. Anxiety and depression are quite common among almost all sections of society and in all age groups with even 3-year-olds being diagnosed as being depressed. There are many causes behind this. But some people may be more at risk of this condition than others. Socio-economic background genetics stress career choice and peer pressure are some things that may contribute to this condition. Many experts have also pointed at gender inequalities as