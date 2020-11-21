Seasonal affective disorder is a mood disorder that happens every year at the same time. Here are some ways to cope with winter blues.

Winter is upon us and try as you may, you cannot outrun the problems it brings. While the chilly weather has its own perks, there are some things that might bother most of us. For many of us, winter blues is one problem, and it can be harder to deal with while working from home. Otherwise known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), this disorder is real and a distressing form of depression.

What Is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder or seasonal depression is a mood disorder that happens every year at the same time. It begins in the fall or winter and ends in early summer. It can affect anyone anytime, but mostly affect people in the winter season. Long winter nights, less sunlight and disturbed sleeping patterns are some of the factors that contribute to the onset of this disorder.

Symptoms Of Seasonal Affective Disorder

SAD may affect different people differently. Hence, the symptoms may vary from one individual to another. However, some of the common symptoms of the disorder include:

Feeling tired during the daytime

Concentration problems

Hopelessness

Increased irritability

Lack of interest

Decreased libido

Feeling sad

Unexplained weight gain

Sleeping problems

Restlessness

Loss of appetite

Agitation

In severe cases, people with SAD may experience suicidal thoughts. In such cases, it is essential to consult a professional.

How To Cope With Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Light therapy

Some studies have shown that experiencing light therapy can help reduce the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. All you need to do is sit in front of a box that exudes a bright light. It can make you feel better and ease your winter blues.

Load Up On Vitamin D

The importance of vitamin D for your mental health cannot be stressed enough. A dearth of sunlight can affect your serotonin (mood-regulating chemical) levels and lead to SAD. Research has shown that vitamin D plays an important role in regulating mood and ward off depression. The best source of vitamin D is sunlight exposure. Try to get some sunlight or try supplementing your nutrition with vitamin D.

Get Moving

This should come as no surprise that physical activity is important to keep your overall health in check. It also helps release endorphins, which will help uplift your mood and make you feel better. We understand that winter makes most of us lazy, but you must exercise if you want to get rid of SAD.

Steer Clear Of Sugary Foods

It is common for people who suffer from SAD to have food cravings. While comfort foods may feel like heaven when you feel sad, what you might not know is that sugary foods can elevate the problem and make you feel worse. In other words, your condition may deteriorate if you keep munching on those sugary treats. Switch to dark chocolate if you can’t curb the cravings. But eat it in moderation as anything in excess can be harmful.

Manage Stress

Stress contributes to an array of health problems, including seasonal affective disorder. This is the reason why you should try to manage stress levels to keep such problems at bay. Try meditation, regulate sleep patterns, cut back on alcohol and smoking.

Get Enough Sleep

People who take short naps and sleep at least 7-8 hours a day are more likely to be happy than those who don’t, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. So, doze off for a bit to regulate your mood.