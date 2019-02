Coming as a relief for people with depression, a new study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry has identified a gene called SIRT1 that may reverse symptoms of major depression such as social isolation and loss of interest when activated. Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in which you persistently experience depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. Luckily, we have science-backed ways to deal with it effectively. And, one of those ways is yoga, which is an alternative form of treatment for improving many conditions. According to the research published in the journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, yoga can potentially help treat depression by gradually reducing its symptoms. It combats depression through balancing brain chemistry and stress hormone levels.

Yoga poses to treat depression

Yoga is a physical exercise involving different body poses, meditation, and breathing techniques. It increases the production of serotonin hormones in the body that plays a significant role in the treatment of depression. If you are one of those who is affected with this mental condition, here are yoga poses for you.

Balasana

Also known as Child Pose, Balasana calms your brain and relieves stress and anxiety. Also, this asana stretches your lower back and hips, and enables your body to relax. Practising this yoga pose daily can help you deal with depression effectively. Moreover, it massages and flex the internal organs, keeping them active. Balasana increases blood circulation in the body and helps cure back pain.

How to do it:

Keeping your spine erect, get down on your knees. Now, start bending forward. Don’t stop till your thighs touch your chest and your forehead touches the ground beyond your knees. Keep your hands by the sides of the body in a straight position facing the floor. Maintain the pose for around 20-25 seconds.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

This yoga pose is also known as Upward-Facing Dog Pose. It strengthens and awakens your upper body. Having a rejuvenating effect on your body, it can cure mild fatigue, muscle tension, and depression. Moreover, Urdhva Mukha Svanasana stimulates abdominal organs, releases toxins, improves blood flow, and prevents asthma attacks.

How to do it:

Firstly, lie down on the floor keeping your belly towards the ground. Make sure, your feet face downwards, and your arms are placed beside your body. Now, slowly fold your elbows and keep your palms next to your lowest rib. Inhale and slowly lift your knees, hips, and torso off the mat. During this position, your body weight should be spread across the top of your feet and your palms. Now, look ahead and slightly tilt your head backwards. Be in this position for few seconds and then exhale and release.

Halasana

Also known as Plow Pose, Halasana enhances your posture and reduces your back strain. Also, calming your brain, it reduces stress. Practising this yoga asana daily can keep headaches and insomnia at bay. It is known as one of the best calming poses for your nervous system. It helps control the blood sugar levels and that’s why considered best for diabetics. Moreover, it can help you shed extra kilos and help enhance the endocrine system.

How to do it:

To start, lie down on your back. Then rise your legs over your stomach. Don’t stop extending your legs until they fold over your head. Remain in that position for approximately 10 seconds. Then release. Notably, you can bend your knees to achieve the position, if feeling uncomfortable.

Uttanasana

Commonly known as Standing Forward Fold Pose, Uttanasana improves your blood circulation and the functions of nervous system. It relieves tension in your back, shoulders, and neck and reduces anxiety. This yoga pose is therapeutic for numerous diseases like asthma, high blood pressure, infertility, osteoporosis, and sinusitis. Moreover, it strengthens your liver and kidney.

How to do it:

Keeping your hands on your hips, stand straight and inhale. Now, extend your hands out above and exhale. While doing that, bend your torso forward. Don’t stop till your hands come next to your feetto rest on the ground. During this pose, keep your knees straight and hold for approximately 10-15 seconds. Now release using your abs.

Savasana

One of the easiest yoga poses, Savasana is also known as Corpse Pose because of its resemblance to a dead body. It helps your body relax and effects of previous asanas to sink in better. When you practise this pose, your body goes in deep meditative state which helps your body repair cells and tissues thus releasing stress. Also, it improves your concentration and memory. It is considered as one of the fastest ways to gain instant energy.

How to do it: