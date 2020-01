Past physical or sexual abuse can increase the vulnerability to clinical depression later in life. @Shutterstock

Online bullying can be far more horrifying than physical bullying, say health experts. Citing a new study, they reveal that cyberbullying increases symptoms of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in young people.

According to the experts, cyberbullying is when a child, teen or youngster becomes a target of actions by others — using computers, cellphones or other devices — that are intended to embarrass, humiliate, torment, threaten or harass. It can start as early as age eight or nine, but majority of cyberbullying cases take place in the teenage years, up to age 17.

The new study is published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. According to the researchers, children with a history of being abused are more likely to be cyberbullied.

The researchers found that adolescents who were bullied had significantly higher severity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anger, and fantasy dissociation than those who were not bullied.

Other factors that can trigger depression

There are a number of other factors that may increase the chance of depression. Some of them are –

Family history

A family history of depression is one factor that can increase the risk. However, it doesn’t mean if have a parent or close relative with depression, you’ll automatically have the same experience.

Certain medications

Use of drugs, such as isotretinoin that is used to treat acne, the antiviral drug interferon-alpha, and corticosteroids, can also up depression risk.

Disputes with family or friends

Personal conflicts or disputes with family members or friends may also lead to developing depression.

Death or a loss

Losing a loved one can trigger intense feelings of grief or sadness and increase the risk of depression.

Substance abuse

Drug and alcohol use can both lead to depression and vice versa. Depression may also lead to drug and alcohol problems.

Serious medical illness

People with a chronic illness or condition are also likely to experience symptoms of depression. It is the stress and worry of dealing with the illness that lead to development of depression.

With inputs from IANS