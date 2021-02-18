Are you a night owl who sleeps for fewer hours? Some studies have suggested that night owls are smarter, more creative and are more intelligent. Hold on, don’t, there are also many disadvantages of staying up late night. Getting adequate sleep is important for your mental and physical wellbeing. Frequently staying up late night or not getting enough sleep can disrupt your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, which can have long-term health effects. A new study published in the journal npj Digital Medicine has indicates that an irregular sleep schedule can increase the risk of depression. Also Read - Aggressive and bullying behaviour: Is ‘Bigg Boss 14’ injurious to your mental health?

For the study, the team used data gathered through wearable devices that track the participants sleep. The participants also reported their daily mood on a smartphone app and were tested for signs of depression every quarterly. More than 2,100 early-career physicians volunteered for the study that continued for over one year.

The researchers found that those who regularly stayed up late, or got the fewest hours of sleep, scored higher on depression symptoms and lower on daily mood.

Take a break from Netflix before it causes irreversible harm to your health

With people spending more time on Netflix, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and other social media, sleeping hours for most people have dramatically gone down. And multiple studies have linked heavy social media usage with an increased risk for mental conditions like depression, anxiety, loneliness, and even suicidal thoughts.

Not just spending more time in the virtual world may promote negative thoughts about your life or appearance, but the blue light emitted from the screens of electronic devices could hurt your health. Excessive exposure to blue light over time could cause damage to retinal cells that may lead to vision problems, cataracts, as well as eye cancer. It can also make it more difficult for you to fall asleep or stay asleep. Avoid electronic devices up to 2 hours before bedtime to get a good night’s sleep and protect your mental health.

Research had also revealed that people stay up late are more likely to have high blood sugar, which can contribute to development of cardiovascular disease and kidney damage, besides causing temporary problems like fatigue and headaches.

On the other hand, going to bed on time or getting adequate sleep can have many beneficial effects, including improving your metabolism and mood to lower your stress and risk for various health problems. One study even claimed that sleeping more can increase your longevity.

