Depression is a complex disease. While depression cannot directly kill people like cancer or other chronic illnesses, it can lead to suicidal thoughts. And according to the WHO, globally, more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression. This mental disorder is also a leading cause of disability worldwide and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease – the organisation said.

The factors that can increase the risk of depression include:

Past physical, sexual, or emotional abuse

Certain medications such as isotretinoin (used to treat acne), the antiviral drug interferon-alpha, and corticosteroids

Personal conflicts or disputes with family members or friends.

Sadness or grief from the death or loss of a loved one

A family history of depression

Serious illnesses like cancer, HIV, diabetes

Substance abuse

Depression not only affects a person’s mental health but can also cause headaches, joint pain, stomach disorders and five other conditions.

Signs of depression to watch out for

Sadness isn’t the same as being depressed. Determining the signs of depression can be the first step toward healing and recovery. If you are experiencing these warning signs, you should see a mental health professional.

You are becoming increasingly harsh and pessimistic

You are losing interest from activities that you once looked forward to — sports, hobbies, or going out with friends

You are giving up the basic hygiene habits like showering, brushing or washing clothes

You’re unable to do even simple things. For example, going to a grocery store to buy stuff may feel like a Herculean task.

You are feeling guilty about many things

You feel really tired all the time, but you can’t sleep at night

You don’t want to reply text and other messages.

You get annoyed with every little thing

You are finding it difficult to focus on things like reading or watching movies.

You’re drinking more.

You’re having a hopeless or helpless outlook on your life

Are you losing interest is sex? Signs of depression also include decreased sex drive and even impotence. Depression may also cause changes in appetite and weight. This experience may be different for each person. While some people may have an increased appetite and gain weight, others won’t feel hungry and will lose weight.