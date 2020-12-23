The coronavirus pandemic brought lives to a standstill, disrupting businesses around the world and forcing people to lock themselves up inside their homes for a longer period. As many as 1.4 million people have lost their lives to the disease, and millions are still fighting for their lives in hospitals across the globe. The impact of the pandemic is far beyond one can imagine. The sudden changes brought by the pandemic – lockdown, social distancing, movement restrictions, being home all the time, work from home, online classes – are taking a huge toll on the mental health of the people. Various reports have highlighted the rise in mental health problems during the COVID-19 outbreak. But social isolation due to COVID-19 is affecting women more than men, according to a new study. Also Read - What is driving people to seek out nature during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The study, published in Frontiers in Global Women’s Health, found that women are suffering greater insomnia, depression and anxiety symptoms than men due to isolation. Women are also feeling more empathetic than men during Covid-19 isolation, it said. Also Read - COVID-19 lockdown increases arguments and conflicts between parents and teenagers

These gender differences in psychological and behavioural reactions to the pandemic need to be considered in planning targeted psychological interventions, the researchers said. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but will you get the shot?

Anxiety, depression get worse as isolation period increases

For the study, the researchers surveyed 573 participants, 112 men and 459 women with a mean age of 25.9 years, in Canada. The online survey was conducted when schools and many businesses were closed, and people were asked to stay at home as much as possible as part of a general lockdown to prevent transmission of the virus.

More than 66 per cent of the respondents reported poor quality of sleep, over 39 per cent reported increased symptoms of insomnia. The whole sample also experienced increased anxiety and distress due to the Covid-19 isolation. However, women reported more anxiety and depressive symptoms than men, wrote the researchers.

“Their symptoms worsened over time and with greater length of the isolation period. There was a progressive increase in anxiety, depression, poor sleep quality and trauma for males and females. But it was greater for females over time,” said lead researcher Veronica Guadagni from Cumming School of Medicine (CSM), University of Calgary, Canada, as quoted by IANS.

Women also reported feeling more empathetic during the Covid-19 isolation, but greater empathy was associated with greater anxiety, depression and trauma, the researchers said.

How to overcome your loneliness during the pandemic

Research has shown that people who are socially isolated are at greater risk of facing cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke. If you’re feeling lonely at this time, try these tricks to overcome your loneliness.