The coronavirus pandemic brought lives to a standstill disrupting businesses around the world and forcing people to lock themselves up inside their homes for a longer period. As many as 1.4 million people have lost their lives to the disease and millions are still fighting for their lives in hospitals across the globe. The impact of the pandemic is far beyond one can imagine. The sudden changes brought by the pandemic – lockdown social distancing movement restrictions being home all the time work from home online classes – are taking a huge toll on the mental health of the people.