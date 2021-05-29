From our moms to scientists, everyone has been telling us to wake up on time. But how many of us have really listened? Yes, it can be quite a challenge to wake up early in the morning as the thought of sleeping for five more minutes seems so appealing. But did you know that waking up early boasts many positive health benefits? Mind you, getting up early is not only good for your mood but can improve concentration, quality of sleep, give you more energy and make you more productive. Also Read - How to beat stress during the Covid-19 pandemic: Eat more fruit and vegetables

Convinced yet? Well, you might know as a new study has found that waking up earlier than usual may cut depression risk. And believe it or not, they have found that only one hour early is all you need to do to lower the risk of depression.

Waking Up One Hour Earlier Cuts Depression Risk By 40%

Waking Up One Hour Earlier Cuts Depression Risk By 40%

The study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry found that getting up an hour earlier might lower a person's risk of major depression by 23 per cent. As per the study, someone who regularly goes to bed at 1 pm goes to bed at midnight instead and sleeps the same amount of time, there is a possibility of reducing the risk of 23 per cent if they go to bed at 11 pm. They can cut the risk of depression by 40 per cent. Researcher Celine Vetter from the University Of Colorado At Boulder said, "We found that even one-hour earlier sleep timing is associated with significantly lower risk of depression."

For the study, the team of researchers used data from a DNA testing company as well as the biomedical database UK Biobank. They then used a technique known as “Mendelian randomisation,” which uses genetic associations to help determine cause and effect. More than 340 common genetic variations, including polymorphisms in the so-called “clock gene” PER2, are known to impact a person’s chronotype, and heredity is responsible for 12-42% of our sleep time preference. The researchers analyzed de-identified DNA data from up to 850,000 people, including 85,000 who wore wearable sleep trackers over 7 days and 250,000 who filled out sleep-preference questionnaires.

A third of the participants were identified as morning larks, 9 per cent as night owls, and the remainder as somewhere in the centre. The average sleep midpoint was 3 a.m., which means they went to bed at 11 p.m. and woke up at 6 a.m. With this information, the researchers proceeded to a separate sample that includes genetic information, anonymized medical and medication data, and surveys on major depressive disorder diagnoses. After a thorough analysis, researchers concluded that those with genetic variants which predispose them to be early risers also have a lower risk of depression.

