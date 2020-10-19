If you lead a busy life it can be difficult to focus on your mental wellbeing. But the good news is often it only takes a few small lifestyle changes to notice a big difference — and feel better about yourself overall. Making these changes will pay off in all aspects of your life. It can boost your mood build resilience and add to your overall enjoyment of life: 1. Tell yourself something positive Thinking positive can make things better in your life it has a powerful effect on how you feel. When we feel negative and talk negative our