If you lead a busy life, it can be difficult to focus on your mental wellbeing. But the good news is, often it only takes a few small lifestyle changes to notice a big difference — and feel better about yourself overall.

Making these changes will pay off in all aspects of your life. It can boost your mood, build resilience, and add to your overall enjoyment of life:

1. Tell yourself something positive

Thinking positive can make things better in your life, it has a powerful effect on how you feel. When we feel negative and talk negative, our life gets into a negative zone leaving us feeling depressed. The change starts when we start talking positive and focus on the positive sides of our life. Practice using words that promote positive feelings of self-worth and personal power. For example, instead of saying, “I am such a loser. I won’t get admission in this college,” try to say “I did my best, let’s wait for the results and I can work harder next time”. Stop being to hard on yourself. Also Read - Anxiety in the pandemic era: New coping strategies that will work

2. Schedule meditation into your daily routine

Meditation is the most effective medicine when it comes to mental health. All your anxiety and depression comes from your restless soul. Try to meditate every morning to start your day on a positive note and also before sleeping to end the day on a happy and relaxing mode. Meditation can help to clear your mind.

Make this your daily routine and you will notice that you’re more at peace with yourself, more connected to others, or clearer about what you want in life.

3. Go to bed 15 minutes earlier

Sleep is the best medicine when it comes to mental health. And, sleep deprivation can make you feel depressed and fatigued — both mentally and physically. But the good news is, it’s possible to begin remedying the situation with a few simple adjustments.

For starters, “try going to bed 10-15 minutes earlier than you usually do each day. This will help you reset your internal clock, so you can get the rest you need.

4. Clean up your social media

Spend a few minutes this week to completely detox your social media. Unfollow or mute all the accounts that do not make you feel inspired, happy, or confident. Crowd out the accounts that aren’t serving you with accounts that are. Follow other women whose careers you admire to network with and learn from, and find meditation or inspiration accounts that will serve as a reminder to be calm and happy whenever you get tempted to scroll.

5. Take a walk outside

If you spend a lot of time inside, make a point of stepping out more often to breathe the air and feel the sun. Overall, there is a strong connection between time spent in nature and reduced stress, so grab your spring jacket and take your lunch break outside or go on a hike instead of going to the gym.

If you can, fit in outdoor walks into your daily routine, which will improve both mental and physical health.