Feeling depressed or low is normal. Its okay to be sad sometimes. But if this feeling persists and causes problems in your day-to-day life, the it needs to be addressed as a health problem. Chronic depression can lead to many emotional and physical problems.

Common symptoms are a lingering feeling of emptiness or hopelessness, irritability and frustration, loss of interest in activities enjoyed earlier, sleep disorders, fatigue and loss of appetite. You may also suffer from a feeling of worthlessness, trouble concentrating on simple things and suicidal thoughts. Sometimes, these symptoms may be so severe that it affects other areas of life as well. But with medication and psychotherapy, you can get better in no time.

Alternatively, you can also take things in your own hands and try to get over your depression naturally. Let us take a look at how you can tackle depression in 2020.

Exercise

Exercise stimulates the production of endorphins or the feel-good chemicals in the brain. This is good for people who suffer from depression. If you are depressed, make exercise a part of your daily routine. Just half an hour e very day will help. You will be amazed at the difference it makes.

Well-balanced meals

A well-balanced nutritional diet will give you a sense of overall well-being. But if you are depressed, then have foods with omega-3 fatty acids (like salmon, tuna) and folic acid (spinach, avocado). These foods can help you overcome your depression.

Sleep properly

If you are depressed, it is difficult to sleep. On the other hand, lack of sleep can also aggravate your condition. So, it is really important for you to get enough sleep. Try and get at least 7 hours of undisturbed sleep every night for your peace of mind.

Develop a hobby

A new interest will definitely help. It will also be a change from the ordinary. Get a hobby, go to the theatre, visit a new place, meet more people. Life will soon start to look interesting and you will not have the time to get depressed. New interests stimulate the production of dopamine in the brain. This again makes you feel happy and excited.