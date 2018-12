The heart is the only organ of the body that never stops working. It works tirelessly to keep us alive. Yet humans take their heart’s health for granted and value it only after it struggles through a major blow. Other than maintaining a healthy lifestyle and food habits here are 4 life skills that can keep the heart happy and healthy for the rest of your life:

1. Anger Management

Experiencing anger is a normal emotion. The problem lies in the way you manage your anger. For example, reacting calmly in a situation that may make you angry will only protect you from experiencing stress and internal turmoil.

Anger causes a series of changes to occur internally. You experience a burst of sudden energy that speeds up your heart rate and breathing, your blood vessels tighten, and blood pressure increases. Your body decides to either fight or flight from the situation. This entire process leads to wear and tear of your artery walls, which, in turn negatively affects your heart health. On an average people who diffuse anger in a destructive manner are more likely to suffer from heart diseases than calmer people.

Top Tip: Next time you feel angry think twice before reacting because your hearts health depends on it. Channelize your energy towards a calmer reaction.

2. Stay Positive

A Positive outlook makes it easy to live your life. By the virtue of being a human, each one of us is bound to be surrounded by stress and difficult situations. Positive thoughts and expectations can only help us survive through the tough times. Staying positive is directly associated with improved heart health. It keeps you happy, hopeful and motivated to keep you going when the going gets tough.

Top Tip: Smile to cost your heart nothing.

3. Make friends

Living your life alone can drastically affect your physical and mental health. Loneliness increases the risk of depression, anxiety, stress among other ailments. Adults with no social life are at a higher risk of dying early. Relationships add meaning to your life and give you a purpose that keeps you going. Your heart feels happy when you have people around. A happy heart has better blood circulation. People who have a socially isolated life tend to have poor heart health and are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Top Tip: Go out there because it’s never too late to make friends.

4. Nature and heart health

In today’s technologically advanced lifestyle, a ten-minute walk with your dog in the park refreshes you isn’t it? This is because of time spent in the outside environment, free you from the new age distractions like walking in a park, playing outside or nature expeditions are known to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and heart diseases. According to a study conducted by the University of Queensland (UQ) and the RC Centre of Excellence for Environmental Decisions (CEED); by merely walking in a park every week for half an hour can reduce the risk of high blood pressure by 9 per cent and depression by 7 per cent. Nature is known to heal, calm and improve your psychological well-being.

Humans are so busy competing against each other that they forget to appreciate and reap benefits from the nature surrounding them. Our lifestyles are only to be blamed for increasing the risk of various health hazards.

Top Tip: Don’t just look at the beautiful nature pictures rather just step out and take a stroll in the park near you.