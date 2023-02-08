Depression Strikes Up To 2 Times Higher In Type 2 Diabetes Patients

The individual tends to dwell on the problem leading to significant distress and inaction. Overthinking frequently interferes with daily activities, rendering the individual unable to function.

"Detecting Depression in its early stages is of prime importance in reducing overall Diabetes complications," says Dr Aravinda J, Diabetologist, National RSSDI Executive Committee Member.

Development Of Depression

Diabetes patients are two times more likely to suffer from depression. Unfortunately, only 25% to 50% of people with diabetes having depression are detected and treated. However, treatment whether counselling, medication, or both is typically quite beneficial. Without therapy, depression frequently worsens rather than improves. Diabetes-related changes in brain chemistry are believed to be linked to the development of depression. Damage caused by diabetic neuropathy or clogged blood arteries in the brain, for example, may lead to depression in people with diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes: Chronic Condition

"Your capacity to work, communicate, and think coherently are all impacted by depression. Depression is associated with higher levels of stress hormones like cortisol, which can impair glucose or blood sugar metabolism, raise insulin resistance, and cause the buildup of belly fat, all of which are risk factors for diabetes," states Dr Rakesh Parikh, Consultant Diabetologist, National Executive Committee, RSSDI. However, the reasons why this occurs are different. As type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition, many people find taking life-long medications daunting. In addition, in some instances, abnormal blood sugar level leads to nerve damage, causing frustration and incapacitation for the patient.

Stress: Depression And Diabetes

In addition, many people feel exhausted due to the lingering symptoms that diabetes brings. Stress is a leading cause of both depression and diabetes. A common sight among patients with chronic illnesses is that they feel less in control of their bodies and are more reliant on those around them, giving them a feeling of helplessness, thus resulting in depression. Risk factors for type 2 diabetes include gaining weight, living a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, drinking, and having poor mental health.

Depression may thereby increase the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. In addition, many drugs used to treat depression also make people gain weight, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

