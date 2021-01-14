Depression stress and loneliness can weaken the body’s immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines including the new COVID-19 preventives that are in development and the early stages of global distribution scientists say. According to a report accepted for publication in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science simple interventions including exercise and getting a good night's sleep in the 24 hours before vaccination may maximise the vaccine's initial effectiveness. The researchers noted that even though rigorous testing has shown that the COVID-19 vaccines approved for distribution in the US are highly effective at producing a robust immune response