A new study has shown that depression can be directly linked with chances of getting cardiovascular issues. Depression stands out to be one of the leading causes of health perils across the world. While researchers had earlier found out a close link between depression and heart disease, a new study has established another close relation between depression and cardiovascular issues.

According to a study, if a person is depressed, the chances of him or her getting cardiovascular disease (CVD) is 1.5 to 2, in terms of relative risk, states a recent media report. It further highlights that in case a person is already suffering from acute cardiovascular disease (ACAD) and is also depressed, then the risk of suffering from severe acute cardiovascular disease doubles.

Dr Fabian Almeida from Fortis Hospital Kalyan said: “A depressed person may be prone to unhealthy lifestyle that can cause adverse effects on the heart. A depressed person may be more likely to consume excessive alcohol, overeat and smoke, avoid all kinds of exercise and physical activity, feel stressed most of the time and take medicines incorrectly.”