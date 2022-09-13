Depression And Stress More Rampant Among Gen Z's Than Other Generations: Know What Experts Say

Experts say that addressing the mental health challenges of Gen Z kids and young adults is much more difficult than other generations. Know the reasons why it is so.

Ever since the pandemic started, more and more people have been facing challenges related to mental health. Children and adults from the generation Z or the Gen Z as we call them have especially been reporting higher rates of depression, anxiety and distress as compared to the people from any other generation. According to a study based on American schools, Gen Z children from middle school to early professionals have also reported the same issue. Experts state that their is a stark difference on mental health issues from one generation to another and it does not stop there, the issues also exists when it comes to addressing those problems.

Gen Z also reported more unmet social needs than any other generation. Studies state that almost 58 per cent of Gen Z people reported more than two unmet social needs. This turned out to be much higher than the social requirements of previous generations. The needs mostly include, income, employments, food, housing, transport, education, social support and safety. All of these are associated with higher self-reported rates of behavioral health conditions by experts. As indicated in the survey, people with poor mental health were two times as likely to report an unmet basic need as those with good mental health, and four times as likely to have three or more unmet basic needs.

Dr Sahir Jamati, a consultant psychologist and psychotherapist from Mumbai, Masina Hospital said, "Members of Gen Z broadly are people born from 1995 to 2012, following millennials and are true digital natives. As the first social generation who has grown up with easy access to the Internet and digital technology from a very young age, members of Generation Z, even if not necessarily digitally literate, have yet been nicknamed digital natives. Moreover, the negative effects of screen time are most noticeable in adolescents compared to those in younger children. Growing up in a hyper-connected world may evoke an intense feeling of isolation and loneliness in some youth. At a time when they are susceptible to making the best of their time and future, they were locked inside their homes."

WHAT DO EXPERTS SAY ABOUT ADDRESSING GEN Z CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH?

When questioned about what could be the major difference in mental health problems among generation Z kids and adults and the previous generations, Dr Jamati went on to say, "Many reasons add up to why stress and depression have been common among Gen Z. But uncertainty about the future and halt in growth are the two major contributing reasons. Early two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gen Z, ranging from 12-14 years school students to early professionals, is reporting higher rates of anxiety, depression, and distress than any other age group."

The mental-health challenges among this generation are much concerning as why is Gen Z affected more by stress and depression during a pandemic? Of course, they are experiencing adulthood at a time when the future looks uncertain to them, while older generations may have more perspectives and experiences that allow them to cope-up with change. The higher percentage of Gen Z may come reporting unmet social needs, including income, higher education, employment, better food, luxury housing, comfortable transportation, social support, safety, etc.

For those who rely on social interactions for emotional support, the pandemic brought a heavy toll on them. For young people, the pandemic set boundaries had resulted in shorter social gatherings with friends that cause a principal impact on their mental health. The high percentage of Gen Z reporting poor or disrupted mental health may be indicative of being more aware of mental health issues. The best part is Seeking help for mental health from Gen Z is seen as a strength, not a weakness, as well as considered self-awareness towards keeping themselves mentally sound.

Let us look at what else has become the trigger for poor mental health among people of this generation.

Less Likely To Seek Help

Compared to other generations, Gen Z respondents are much more likely to communicate or report their behavioral-health issues to professionals but then they are much less likely to actually seek treatment. This has been stated by experts. They state that they are 1.6 to 1.8 times more likely to not seek treatment for mental health as compared to millennials. There are several factors that may account for Gen Z's lack of seeking help: developmental stage, disengagement from their healthcare, perceived affordability, and stigma associated with mental or substance use disorders within their families and communities.

Reliance On Internet And Social Media For Help

The internet has become the solution for everything, especially for this current generation. Experts say that when a Gen Z requires any kind of help or advice regarding mental health, instead of going to a professional they find it more convenient to rely on what the internet and social media says about it. Some people even self diagnose themselves and that is not a healthy way to deal with mental health issues. Social media and internet also has an answer for everything. But, that does not mean that it is correct. Many Gen Z' also indicated their first step in managing behavioral-health challenges was going to TikTok or Reddit for advice from other young people, following therapists on Instagram, or downloading relevant apps.

Social Media Is A Bane

Another aspect of social media which has really been affecting this generation is because of how heavily they are relying on it. Staying glued to these constant updates on Instagram, Facebook and snapchat and looking at how glorious everybody's lives are is impacting them negatively. This is the source of depression, anxiety, self loathing for many people these days. The worked circling around these apps is completely fake and has become toxic.

Overstimulation

Our preoccupation has skyrocketed in recent years. We are all distracted. We are distracted by work, house chores, progress, social media, the activities of today, and the commitments of tomorrow, and then relieving the stress from it all. Our distractions are eating up most of our cognitive resources, leaving little to nothing for focusing on others.

Gen Z's Are Less Satisfied With The Mental Health Services They Receive

Gen Z's say the behavioral healthcare system overall is not meeting their expectations Gen Z's who received behavioral healthcare were less likely to report being satisfied with the services they received than other generations.