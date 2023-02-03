Depression And Speech Changes: Can It Be Detected Early?

The study explored the possibility of seeing linguistic symptoms as a diagnostic cue in depression

The findings of the study were quite contrary to the existing notion that people suffering from depression are quieter and isolate themselves more often

Depression is often characterized by a loss of hope, lack of energy and loss of pleasure in activities once a person enjoyed. Many times, mental illness is not easy to spot. Diagnosing depression involves a thorough clinical evaluation and the doctor has to go through a symptom checklist to out rule any underlying physical condition. A new study has shown that apart from the popular symptoms, speech changes can help in the early diagnosis of depression.

The study published in the BMC Psychiatry tried to understand how subtle speech alterations can help people suffering from depression get an early diagnosis. As per experts, speech can provide significant insight into disease development.

Speech and depression

The study included 118 subjects, and their mean average age was 24 years. The subjects were asked to solve a questionnaire that was set around the symptoms of the disease. A higher score on the test indicated a greater likelihood of suffering from depression. The participants were also asked to take a trail-making test that measured their ability to focus, process information and change tasks. Around 25 candidates scored above the cut-off set for relevant depressive symptoms and 93 scored below the cut-off. The study found that those who scored above the cut-off value were more likely to develop depressive symptoms and were found to speak more than those who didn't. They also took more time to solve the trial-making test than their counterparts.

Why it might be happening?

Some experts pointed out a drawback of the study stating that it was exercised on non-clinical patients. However, the linguistic difference was prominent. The study explored the possibility of seeing linguistic symptoms as a diagnostic cue in depression. As per some quoted experts, the changes in speech could be because people suffering from depression suffer loneliness and isolation. Talking more can be a sign of expressing more and seeking help. The findings of the study were quite contrary to the existing notion that people suffering from depression are quiet and isolate themselves. As per some experts, people at the starting point of the disease might use speech as a way to convey the problem and the word volume might decrease eventually over a period as the disease settles in.

